Verstappen makes huge racing announcement

Max Verstappen has announced the signing of Belgian driver Dries van Langendonck, who intriguingly will also continue as a member of McLaren’s Driver Development Programme, to his Verstappen Racing operation.

Although van Langendonck will continue as a member of McLaren’s driver programme, he will also receive “additional support and guidance” from Verstappen and his management team.

Max Verstappen adds Dries van Langendonck to Verstappen Racing

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Fifteen-year-old van Langendonck joined McLaren’s driver programme in 2024 as he progressed from karting to Formula 4, having won the 2024 CIK-FIA Karting European Championship.

He moved into single-seater racing with Rodin Motorsport, contesting the 2025 season’s final three events, before winning the 2026 Formula Winter Series. Today, he is leading the drivers’ standings in the F4 British Championship, with his points tally bolstered by four race wins.

Verstappen has announced that the Belgian racer has joined Verstappen Racing.

“I am impressed by the steep progress that Dries has made during his career and the talent he has shown both in karting and in his first steps in open formula racing,” Verstappen said.

“After getting to know Dries and his family, I’m convinced that all the signs for becoming a great future driver are there.

“Therefore, my management team and I will, with the simulator support of Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, assist Dries to reach the ultimate goal of Formula 1.”

The teenager added: “Verstappen Racing provides the support to take me to the next level in my career and marks an important step on my path to Formula 1 as the ultimate goal.

“To be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren Racing, is really amazing. I am very thankful.

“I will keep pushing to maximise my performances while doing what I like best: racing.”

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Van Langendonck’s signing comes at a time when Verstappen could also soon have links to McLaren, with sources telling PlanetF1.com that the F1 driver is in the closing stages of a lengthy negotiation over a switch from Red Bull to McLaren.

Although Verstappen still has two years to run on his Red Bull contract, he has an exit clause that allows him to leave the team if he is not in the top two positions at the summer break.

That’s a feat he can no longer achieve as he trails George Russell, who is sitting P2, by 78 points with only 50 in play.

However, his manager Raymond Vermeulen has downplayed the reports, saying Verstappen wants to “see” out his Red Bull contract.

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