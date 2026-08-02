Max Verstappen says he is “so proud” after his Verstappen Racing GT3 team claimed victory in Saturday night’s GT World Challenge race at Magny-Cours.

Verstappen Racing pair Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon won from pole position in a 60-minute sprint race at the former French Grand Prix venue.

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Gounon established a healthy lead in the opening phase of the race, which started just before sunset, before handing over to Juncadella.

Juncadella appeared to be cruising to victory when a full-course yellow with around 20 minutes left on the clock saw the momentum shift.

Arthur Leclerc, the brother of Ferrari F1 driver Charles, managed to close the deficit from more than six seconds to around 2.5s in the closing laps.

However, Juncadella managed to hold on to secure Verstappen Racing’s first victory in the series.

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Responding to the milestone success, Verstappen wrote on social media: “So proud. Well done everyone.”

Verstappen’s father, the former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, added: “Well done guys.”

Sophie Kumpen, Verstappen’s mother and a former racing driver, posted three handclapping emojis.

Asked if the Verstappen Racing crew made it look easy, Juncadella said after the race: “It’s never easy. Sprint racing is hectic. You need to be spot on with everything.

“Obviously, 80 per cent of the job was done by my teammate with an amazing quali, an amazing first stint.

“He pulled a very comfortable gap that just made things easier – we could chill a bit more at the pit stop.

“I had a comfortable gap after the stop so I could just manage a bit.

“Amazing to get the first proper win.”

Gounon added: “I’m just so happy for the whole team.

“They are working so hard. We [drivers] have the good life – we come and we push – [but] they are working night and day to give us a car like this. Hats off to them.

“I’m very happy to win also with him [Juncadella]. It’s very special to me.”

Verstappen Racing’s first victory comes after an agonising wait for a maiden success.

Verstappen, Gounon and Juncadella won on the road in an NLS race at the Nürburgring in March before being disqualified for a tyre-related infringement.

The trio teamed up again, along with Lucas Auer, to contest the Nürburgring 24 Hours in May.

The #3 Mercedes held the lead with four hours left on the clock before a driveshaft issue saw the Verstappen Racing crew tumble down the order.

Speaking after the endurance classic, Verstappen insisted that he is keen to return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours in the future.

He said: “I do feel that it’s a bit like unfinished business.

“I want to win it, so I want to go back. But of course, the [F1] calendar needs to allow it.

“But it’s definitely a race that I want to do more often.”

The 2027 Nürburgring 24 Hours is due to take place across May 27-30. Formula 1 is yet to publish an official calendar for next season.

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