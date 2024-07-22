Max Verstappen wasn’t a particularly happy man at any point during the Hungarian Grand Prix – here’s every word he exchanged with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Having started from third place on the grid, nothing fell right for Max Verstappen during a fraught race at the Hungaroring – leading to the Dutchman’s temper being on full display over team radio as he spoke with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

How Max Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix played out over team radio

When the lights went out to start the race, Verstappen made a good start from third to get alongside the squabbling McLarens into Turn 1. Caught on the outside, Verstappen ran out of room as Oscar Piastri forced Lando Norris wide – the championship leader elected to keep the boot in and take to the escape area.

His resulting momentum allowed him to take second place ahead of Norris and Lewis Hamilton but, with the FIA confirming an investigation into whether or not Verstappen gained an advantage by going off track, Lambiase sensed an imminent penalty and advised his driver to let Norris back past.

Lap 3:

MV: “I got forced off. I was ahead at the apex, and he opened the wheel and got forced off.”

GL: “Understood, Max.”

Lap 4:

GL: “Max, the incident is under investigation. I think our recommendation is you let this go, we can talk about it later. So if you let Lando past down to Turn 1.”

MV: “Why couldn’t they not just say what they think and then we decide? ****

MV: “OK, so you can just drive people off the track then? Then, you can tell the FIA that’s how we’re gonna race from now onwards – just driving people off the road.”

With Verstappen moving over to let Norris back through into second place, the Red Bull driver concentrated on keeping pace with Norris in front and maintaining a gap back to Hamilton behind in fourth.

In a bid to restore some calm after a tough start to the race, Lambiase engaged Verstappen in some mechanical house-keeping.

Lap 12:

GL: “Would you like a change to the high-speed diff, Max? Turn 4, Turn 11?”

MV: “No, not for now.”

A few laps later, with Oscar Piastri and Norris in front relentlessly turning the screw and opening up the gap despite his best efforts, a hint at Verstappen’s frustrations began to emerge as the McLarens, and Hamilton, pitted – leaving the Dutch driver caught as he realised he had been undercut by the Mercedes.

Lap 19:

MV: “I can’t brake, I can’t enter corners. Front and rears – it’s really bad.”

Catching back up to Hamilton on his fresher hard tyres, Verstappen launched an attack at the halfway point of the race. Attempting to go around the outside of Hamilton through Turn 2, Verstappen almost got the move done in what would have been critical for the rest of his race.

But the RB20 failed to yield the grip Verstappen was hoping for, and he ran wide – forcing him to slow down to gather it back up, and allowing Hamilton back through – leaving Verstappen stewing in his juices once again.

Lap 36:

MV: “I’m minus five brake bias and the thing just doesn’t f**king turn. It’s unbelievable.”

Lap 41:

GL: “Mode 9, or press and hold the overtake -”

MV: “- Why? Why Mode 9, it’s s**t.”

GL: “Then press and hold the overtake if you’re in Mode 7, Max, thank you.”

Realising that not clearing Hamilton had doomed him to third place, at best, Verstappen’s criticisms of the strategy began to come forth.

Lap 42:

MV: “It’s quite impressive how we let ourselves get undercut and just completely f**ked my race.”

Pitting again on Lap 49 for a swap to his fresh medium tyres, Verstappen went hell for leather after being undercut once again – this time by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Setting fastest lap after fastest lap as he reeled in the Monegasque driver, the next message from Lambiase seemed to incense Verstappen beyond his limits.

Lap 54:

GP: “Well, that’s some gentle introduction.”

MV: “No mate, don’t give me that bulls**t now. You guys gave me this f**king strategy, OK? I’m trying to rescue what’s left. For f**k’s sake.”

Having caught back up on Hamilton after despatching Leclerc, Verstappen wasn’t impressed by the tactics used by Hamilton as the Mercedes driver ran him out wide exiting Turn 2.

Lap 63:

MV: “Should you leave a car’s width?”

GL: “We think you were behind at the apex, Max.”

MV: “OK, whatever, mate.”

Two laps later, the seemingly inevitable collision came as Verstappen and Hamilton barrelled into Turn 1. With Verstappen benefitting from DRS, the Dutch driver appeared slightly caught out by his overspeed as he locked up into the corner – leaving him unable to turn away as Hamilton began turning into the corner on his usual racing line.

This resulted in contact – Hamilton’s right front wheel snagging Verstappen’s left rear. Throwing the Red Bull into the air with a hefty landing, the two cars impressively managed to continue without repercussions for either.

Lap 65:

MV: “He moved under braking.”

GL: “I’m not going to get into a radio fight with the other teams, Max. We’ll let the stewards do their thing. It’s childish on the radio, childish.”

Taking the chequered flag in fifth place, and facing an investigation for the clash that would result in no further action following the steward’s meeting, Verstappen wasn’t impressed when he was told he needed to be checked over by the medical delegate.

Lap 70:

GL: “I understand the medical delegate needs to have a look at you, examine you, under parc ferme conditions when you get out.”

MV: “If they could send the medical delegate up to the stewards, maybe they can have a look if they are all okay.”

