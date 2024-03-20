Max Verstappen’s RB20 was subject to extensive testing after his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman picked up his second win in as many races in Jeddah but his car had to stay behind a little longer for random testing.

Max Verstappen picked for random FIA testing

The FIA will periodically pick cars at random for more comprehensive testing than the usual post-race routine and in Jeddah, it was Verstappen’s turn.

His RB20 had its front and rear suspension dampers, engine air intake system, oil and coolant system and charge air cooling and sensors checked by the FIA but all were found to be in conformance with the regulations.

That means Verstappen retains his win and can now look ahead to this weekend’s race in Australia.

“It is always great to be in Melbourne and amazing to see all the passionate racing fans coming to support,” he said.

“We are looking forward to racing in Melbourne this week. It is a very fast track layout now, which requires a good mix of getting straight line speed as well as decent grip in the corners, so it’s all about finding that middle ground. The recent resurfacing has made the track a lot smoother and fun to drive too, so we are looking forward to that.

“We also have softer compounds compared to last year, which will make it a bit more tricky for strategy, but hopefully means it is better for racing with more pit stops.

“Getting used to the jet lag is always a challenge Down Under, but it is always great to be in Melbourne regardless and amazing to see all the passionate racing fans coming to support!”

Sergio Perez meanwhile said the Melbourne circuit would provide a different challenge for the RB20.

“The car has felt competitive so far but Albert Park is a totally different test for the RB20 and it will be interesting to see how we match up,” he said.

“It will be good to be back in Melbourne this week, it’s always a fun race week and the fans bring a great energy to the track. We have been working hard as a Team since Saudi to improve some areas we identified and I hope the car will be in a better window.

“I have been in Milton Keynes with my engineers and I am looking forward to seeing how we can perform with some minor changes. The car has felt competitive so far but Albert Park is a totally different test for the RB20 and it will be interesting to see how we match up.

“I think the field will be very competitive this weekend so it’s important we perform in qualifying to put us in a positive place come Sunday. Last year’s race here was a little crazy, so I hope it’s a slightly more straight forward weekend!”

