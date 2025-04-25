Max Verstappen has insisted that drivers shouldn’t “run away if things don’t go your way” amid persistent speculation over his Red Bull F1 future.

And he believes it is “quite possible” that the team will have resolved their current issues in time for the new regulations in F1 2026.

Max Verstappen: ‘Quite possible’ Red Bull in good shape for F1 2026

Verstappen has been persistently linked with a move away from Red Bull over the last 12 months in light of the team’s competitive decline, with the four-time World Champion limited to a single win so far this season.

Although Verstappen is officially under contract until the end of the F1 2028 season, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com last year that the driver’s deal contains a performance-related clause.

It has been speculated that Verstappen will be free to leave Red Bull for F1 2026 if he is lower than third in the Drivers’ Championship after a significant part of this season, with Mercedes and Aston Martin both linked with bids for the four-time World Champion.

Analysis: Where will Max Verstappen be in F1 2026?

👉 PF1 verdict: Does Max Verstappen to Aston Martin make sense?

👉 How Max Verstappen to Mercedes could shake up F1 2026 driver market

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull adviser, recently admitted that there is “great concern” that Verstappen could leave at the end of F1 2025.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen insisted that he is “very relaxed” about his future with “a lot of people…except me” talking about his situation.

In a fresh update, Verstappen has insisted that drivers should not look to “run away” during tough times.

And he claimed that Red Bull’s woes could be fixed in time for next season, when the team will produce their own engine for the first time in collaboration with US giants Ford.

He told Dutch media: “People need something to write about. That’s all I can say about it.”

“And of course, whatever Helmut says…look, I think every driver wants to be in the fastest car – that’s completely normal.

“But that doesn’t mean you should run away if things don’t go your way.

“We’re still working on solving our problems and we’re not where we want to be yet – but that’s all you can do.

“You can shout about it, but that doesn’t help. I’m just trying to do my best.

“It’s quite possible that we’ll have everything under control in 2026, but you can’t always win everything.”

Verstappen’s comments come after Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff revealed that he is “convinced” the World Champion will stay with the team for F1 2026, hinting that the 27-year-old has “recently made his position clear.”

He said: “I am convinced that Max will continue with us the long journey he has made so far with Red Bull.

“Max will also drive for us in 2026.

“It is not without reason that he previously signed a contract until 2028 and he has also recently made his position clear.

“Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull and that he would like to finish it there.

“As far as I know, nothing has changed in that regard.

“We have benefited enormously from Max, the best driver in the world, but the truth is that he also owes a lot to Red Bull.

“Of course we are in a difficult phase, but I don’t have the feeling that Max is doubting himself because of it.

“As long as the mentality is there that we want to build the best car in the world, he will work with us.

“That is the only way we can be successful again. And we will do that.

“A long-term collaboration also means that you stay together in difficult times.”

More on Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing from PlanetF1.com

👉 Max Verstappen news

👉 Red Bull news

A report in Italy ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix claimed that Aston Martin are preparing an eye-watering $300million bid to tempt Verstappen away from Red Bull for F1 2026.

It came after a respected F1 reporter and Verstappen’s biographer suggested last winter that negotiations to take the World Champion to Aston Martin are “ongoing.”

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, however, Aston Martin insisted that the team remain committed to their current driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, both of whom are under contract until at least the end of F1 2026.

A team spokesperson said: “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car. When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Read next: George Russell holds Christian Horner talks in shock Red Bull driver twist – report