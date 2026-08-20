Max Verstappen has put an end to rumours about his Red Bull future, not only confirming that he will remain with the team next season but also extending his contract until 2030.

Although the Dutchman had a contract that ran through to the end of the F1 2028 season, questions had been asked about his future amid reports that he was in talks with McLaren about a potential swap.

Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull extension

That has been put to rest with the announcement that he will continue with the team for a further four years.

Verstappen entered Formula 1 with Red Bull’s junior team in 2014 before being promoted to Red Bull Racing five races into the 2015 season.

He won on his Red Bull debut at the Spanish Grand Prix and has since added a further 70 Grand Prix wins to his tally with the team, as well as four Drivers’ World Championships.

Four more years of full send ✍️​ We’re delighted to announce that Max has signed a contract extension with the Team until the end of 2030 🦁​#F1 pic.twitter.com/7u1TgslIvS — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 20, 2026

“I am really pleased with the contract extension,” said Verstappen.

“We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue.

“I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me. I have always said it: The Team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home.

“I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships.

“To continue this journey with the same team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do.

“Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great, I see a clear vision he has for the team. Everyone in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this Team.

“To make this announcement during the last Grand Prix at Zandvoort is a great moment for me as well. Hopefully we can give the fans a special sendoff for the final race.”

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By the time the new contract expires, Verstappen would have spent 15 seasons with Red Bull in F1.

Team principal Laurent Mekies added: “Having Max continue with us and retaining the best driver on the grid is fantastic news for everyone at Red Bull, Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as F1 and motorsport as a whole.

“Very few partnerships in sport achieve what Max and this team have. Since the very beginning, Max has embodied everything that makes Oracle Red Bull Racing special: uncompromising competitiveness, relentless determination and the courage to challenge convention.

“His impact on our team and on Bull’s motorsport story has been transformational, and he has been fundamental to everything accomplished together.

“The decision to continue our journey together is rooted in the trust Max and the team have built over many years, as well as Max’s confidence in our people, our culture and our vision for the future. Forged through championship-winning success, intense bat has only grown stronger – making it one of Formula One’s greatest success stories.”

“But we are not done yet. There are more races to win, more milestones to achieve and more history to write. Together, we continue to raise the bar with the same determination that brought us to the top of the sport and an even greater faith in what we can achieve.

“Much will evolve as we move forward, but our ambition remains unchanged – united by one direction, one vision, one team.”

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