Dutch Grand Prix director Robert van Overdijk has confirmed that the event has turned down offers from Formula 1 and will drop off the calendar after a 2026 finale, at which point Max Verstappen may be “driving with a different team”.

Max Verstappen – the newly-crowned four-time F1 World Champion – has risen to legendary status as an F1 racer, and also as a Dutch sporting hero, with his Orange Army often seen packing out the grandstands at the European events on the calendar. This fanfare triggered Formula 1’s return to the nation with Zandvoort hosting the revived Dutch GP since 2021.

Max Verstappen not at Red Bull for final Dutch GP?

But, the event’s director Robert van Overdijk has confirmed that – despite F1 wanting the Dutch GP to stay – 2026 will mark the final staging after one final contract extension was agreed.

“There were several options on the table to continue. We could rotate with other circuits, there were also options to continue annually,” van Overdijk told NOS.

“We made a lot of considerations and this is the outcome.

“In the end, it is only our choice. Maybe the F1 top brass is surprised, but they certainly respect and understand us. They know how we have to work.

“You might say: if it’s successful, you just keep going, right? But it’s a message from strength. We are going out with a bang. Of course it also gives a wistful feeling, but most of all we are proud.

“In 2026, we will close an iconic era in Dutch sports history. Max Verstappen has of course been the big trigger in that. As far as I am concerned, the greatest Dutch sports hero ever.

“Let’s especially enjoy that there are two more race weekends coming up.”

With Verstappen now firmly embedded as one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, the Dutch GP does not want to find out whether the “enthusiasm” of the Dutch fans will drop off.

“Max now has four world titles. He has won Zandvoort three times,” van Overdijk added. “Of course, you can wait for a moment when the enthusiasm wanes, but that doesn’t suit us.”

Verstappen is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028 and recently claimed that he would like to see out his F1 career with the team, but as the new chassis and power unit regulations loom for F1 2026, the Dutchman has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, the latter giving Verstappen the chance to reunite with Adrian Newey and Honda.

And van Overdijk believes it would add some extra magic to the final Dutch GP if Verstappen contested it with another team.

Clarifying that extending the Dutch GP contract until the end of 2028 was not appealing, as “then we would start making ourselves completely dependent on what Max is going to do, van Overdijk added: “Things could also turn out differently. Maybe Verstappen will be driving with a different team in 2026. Then it will be a special final edition altogether.”

How does Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract compare?

Reacting to the Dutch GP announcement, Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years.

“They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 Academy series, and have also pioneered Page 2 of 3 sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026.

“I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1.”

Verstappen has won three of the four Dutch GPs held since the event returned to the calendar, his streak ended by Lando Norris in 2024 as a title battle brewed between the two, one which Verstappen officially ended at the Las Vegas GP where he became a four-time World Champion.

The final Dutch GP in 2026 will also be contested using the F1 Sprint format for the first, and it appears last time.

