Red Bull put an end to Max Verstappen ‘rumours’ as sporting empire expands

Red Bull jokingly cleared up any ‘rumours’ that Max Verstappen might be about to head into football, after the company expanded their sporting empire into the English game.

Red Bull became front-of-shirt sponsors for Championship side Leeds United on a multi-year agreement on Thursday, with the company also taking a minority ownership stake in the club as they expand their vast interest in football through the part-ownership of multiple clubs around the world.

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

After the company’s minority stake and sponsorship was announced by Leeds, Red Bull Racing took to X (formerly Twitter) to jokingly say that their star driver was not available for a career swap.

A picture of Verstappen was posted with the three-time World Champion in football kit, playing in the annual Monaco World Stars football match ahead of a previous Monaco Grand Prix.

The team added the caption: “Just to put an end to the rumours… @Max33Verstappen will NOT be joining @LUFC for their 2024/25 season ❌”

With this being the final weekend of the club football season in Europe, marked by the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday, Verstappen was asked if he would be watching.

“I mean, my teams [Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven] are not in the final, so for me, it doesn’t matter who wins the final,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in Monaco.

“I mean, I like to watch it. I will watch it. But when you don’t have a particular favourite, you just try to have a good game in front of you, right? And, yeah, I hope that happens.

“Also, for some players, maybe, you know, here and there, it’s going to be their final match with their team, so it can be quite emotional, I think, in Champions League, for sure, for two players in the two different teams.

“So, yeah, it’s always quite special, I think. So I will enjoy watching that.”

On the Red Bull link-up with Leeds United, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United. A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history. The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull.

“We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.”

