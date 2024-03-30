Max Verstappen drops biggest hint yet on Red Bull future amid Mercedes rumours

Max Verstappen has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will stay at Red Bull for F1 2025 amid rumours of a move to Mercedes, claiming the team are no longer “afraid” that he will leave.

Verstappen has established himself as the dominant force of the current era of F1, winning the last three World Championships to cement his place alongside the greatest drivers in the sport’s history.

Max Verstappen set to stay at Red Bull?

Although his current contract is not due to expire until the end of 2028, Verstappen has found himself linked with a move away from Red Bull over recent weeks amid the saga involving team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen’s father Jos called for Horner to leave his position after the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the long-serving team boss of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems” after an investigation into Horner’s conduct was dismissed.

Amid concerns that Verstappen could leave Red Bull to succeed Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, Horner argued a week later in Saudi Arabia that “nobody is bigger than the team.”

Speaking to Dutch publication AD, Verstappen has heavily indicated that he is now committed to staying at Red Bull, claiming the uncertainty over his future has passed its peak – and he is willing to personally reassure worried members of the Red Bull team that he is going nowhere.

Asked if anyone at Red Bull his fearing his potential exit, he replied: “At the moment nobody is afraid of that, I think.

“Two weeks back, though? Mwah, that may be.

“But some people also read a lot, I don’t. And I think in general that does help.

“That’s what I do try to tell people, yes, that they better not read it all for a while, certain things.

“And if there are any questions, anyone in the team can always call me.”

Verstappen’s comments come amid growing speculation over the future of long-serving Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey, who was reportedly offered a lucrative contract to join Aston Martin during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend earlier this month.

Verstappen, whose chief mechanic has left Red Bull ahead of next weekend’s Japanese GP, has stressed the need for the team to keep its most important parts, adding: “Of course, it’s always about being able to keep the right people for as long as possible.

That’s a constant battle because of course other teams want to pull that, which is normal. That happens with the other top teams as well.”

Asked if he personally plays a role in trying to convince Red Bull employees to stay with the team, he replied: “That should come very naturally.

“Ultimately, you shouldn’t try to retain someone if they don’t want to be there.

“That has to be a natural relationship.”

