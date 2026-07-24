Max Verstappen has confirmed that Red Bull’s Macarena rear wing will be back on the RB22 for the Hungarian Grand Prix, after it was dropped for Spa following the Dutchman’s two high-speed spins.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in the build-up to the Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull reverted to a previous-spec rear wing after back-to-back incidents for Verstappen in Austria and Britain.

Max Verstappen confirms Red Bull’s Macarena rear wing return

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Verstappen suffered two accidents in consecutive weekends when his Macarena wing failed to close completely.

The spins were triggered by aerodynamic disruption to the rear wing as it switched from straight mode to cornering mode.

Verstappen blasted the wing as “super dangerous”, adding: “I could have really hurt myself two times.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies vowed to “leave no stone unturned” to find a solution, with Verstappen confirming that the rotating wing was the faster design, but it wasn’t safe.

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The team was removed from the car for the Belgian Grand Prix, where Red Bull reverted to an older spec.

However, technical director Pierre Waché revealed that weekend that the team had resolved the issue. Red Bull, however, wanted to ensure that it was 100 per cent certain before using it again.

“It’s a mechanical problem that we spot after the accident at Silverstone,” he said. “We fixed it.

“We are trying to prove that we are bulletproof before putting it back on the car and it should be ready for Budapest.”

The Frenchman added that the FIA was satisfied that Red Bull’s design was safe.

“We’ve proved it to them, what we’ve done,” he said. “I think it’s on our side that we make it cautious now. We don’t want to take any risk, and we want to be 100 per cent sure.”

Red Bull Macarena rear wing. Credit Tomasz Mroz, PAP

Verstappen confirmed on Thursday in Budapest that the Macarena wing is back on the car for the Hungarian race.

“We assume that it has been resolved, but I obviously don’t know that,” he told Viaplay. “They have carried out multiple tests and run further simulations.

“Hopefully it closes properly now. That is the goal.”

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