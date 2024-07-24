Helmut Marko has revealed Red Bull and Max Verstappen have agreed he will not drive sim racing events so late at night in future, after a stint before the Hungarian Grand Prix that took him past 3am the night before the race.

The Red Bull senior advisor clarified Verstappen filled in for a driver that was unable to take part in a 24 Hours of Spa event, but that he and the team have now agreed he will not race so late at night before races in future.

Marko remained defensive of his driver after he had drawn criticism from some quarters for taking part in the event, taking in a night stint before the Hungarian Grand Prix the following day.

The Red Bull advisor called it “rubbish” to suggest he had not had enough sleep before the race as required, but did admit the reigning World Champion was “rather thin-skinned” in his handling of the race on Sunday.

Marko again referenced the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix earlier this season, in which Verstappen took part in a Nurburgring sim event late at night and went on to win the race in the real world the following day, but said he and the team have come to an agreement he will no longer take part in sim events late at night before races moving forward.

“Max Verstappen was rather thin-skinned this weekend, and of course it didn’t take long for criticism to arise – no wonder, given that he spends half the night playing sim racing,” Marko wrote in a post-Hungary column for Speedweek.

“I have to say this: In Imola, he didn’t go to bed until three o’clock in the morning after a sim racing session – and then won the Grand Prix.

“Max has a different sleep rhythm and he had his seven hours of sleep.

“His late-night sim race on the Hungarian weekend only came about because a driver in his team was cancelled.

“Nevertheless, we have agreed that he will no longer drive sims so late in future.”

Speaking after the race on Sunday, team principal Christian Horner said he trusts Verstappen to know what is best for himself and the team, when asked about his participation in the sim race, with that having been a long-time hobby of the Red Bull driver.

“I think people draw conclusions. Max knows what’s required,” Horner said.

“He knows what it takes to drive Grand Prix cars, to win races, and be a World Champion. We always work as a team and whatever discussions of how to improve will always not take place in the media.”

