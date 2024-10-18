Red Bull has admitted to the existence of a bib adjustment device on their RB20, and Max Verstappen first thought other teams were at the centre of a new FIA clampdown.

The return of Formula 1’s flexi-wing saga made way for a new technical talking point ahead of the United States Grand Prix, this time relating to the ‘bib’ or ‘T-tray’ area at the front of the floor.

Max Verstappen claims no Red Bull RB20 impact

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Ahead of the race weekend, Autosport stated the possibility that an unnamed team may be exploiting a ride height adjustment system on their cars, whilst under parc fermé conditions, such as between qualifying and a Grand Prix, something which governing body the FIA said would be “strictly prohibited by the regulations”.

As of this weekend, the controls which allow for the adjustment of bib heights on all cars will be physically sealed, with the Dutch media in particular pointing at Red Bull as a team that may have triggered this response from the FIA.

Red Bull confirmed the existence of such a device on the RB20, with extensive FIA talks held over the matter. There is no evidence of this system having been used under parc fermé conditions.

“Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run,” a senior team representative said in a statement to PlanetF1.com.

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

Red Bull’s F1 2024 Championship leader Verstappen backed that stance, claiming that when he saw the news emerge, he did not initially think that it was related to Red Bull.

So, in Verstappen’s opinion, it is business as usual at Red Bull.

Asked by the media including PlanetF1.com what the reaction has been within Red Bull to this development, Verstappen replied: “Nothing. I mean, it’s open source right? Everyone can see it.

Test your Max Verstappen knowledge

👉 Max Verstappen quiz: How well do you know the three-time World Champion?

👉 Revealed: The three rules introduced by the FIA because of Max Verstappen

“For us, it was just an easy tool when the parts were off, it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can’t touch it.

“So for us, it doesn’t change… When I read it, I was like thinking about other teams doing it, and then I found out it was related to our team.

“We never even mentioned it in the briefing.”

Verstappen takes a 52-point lead over Lando Norris into the United States GP as he strives to end an eight-race streak without a win, Red Bull having brought an upgraded RB20 to COTA.

Read next: McLaren drivers react to Red Bull ‘black area’ after RB20 bib admission