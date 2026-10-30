Max Verstappen issues new verdict on Red Bull radio saga

Max Verstappen described the recurring Red Bull team radio gremlins as “a bit weird” with both himself and teammate Isack Hadjar having suffered.

It comes after team principal Laurent Mekies admitted that Red Bull does not fully understand why it is being hit by these issues.

Max Verstappen insists Red Bull is chasing urgent radio fix

Among the list of complaints for Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix was fresh difficulties with team radio communication, following a Singapore Grand Prix where driver and pit wall struggled to hear each other.

As it turned out, both Red Bulls had radio troubles last time out with Hadjar confirming that he had “poor radio” at the United States Grand Prix.

He added: “Honestly, for me, it’s the first time it’s happening the whole year. I can tell you, it’s not nice.

“I couldn’t hear anything. I just heard some kind of box, box, and I boxed. I almost pitted at the wrong time once.”

The issue has left Red Bull with some serious head-scratching with team boss Mekies confirming a lack of clarity as to what is behind the faltering radio connection.

“If we were understanding it, we would have solved it,” said the Frenchman after the United States GP.

“So we don’t fully understand why we are being hit by these issues.

“Certainly, I have to admit that the competition is doing a better job than us because we can obviously hear everyone’s radio, and we have been struggling more than what we would have liked to.”

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Verstappen, speaking ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix, said that Austin was something of an improvement on the radio front for his side of the garage, as “most” of the communication came through.

Nonetheless, it is a perplexing gremlin which he says the team is working on with urgency to resolve.

“It’s a bit weird that we’re struggling with it that much,” said the four-time world champion.

“But I mean, in Austin at least, most of the things came through. It was not like I lost out on anything or whatever.

“Of course, you would want a normal working radio, so that’s what we are definitely looking into and trying to fix as soon as possible.”

Red Bull heads into the Mexico race sat P3 in the F1 2026 Constructors’ Championship standings, now level on points with McLaren.

It is a race which Verstappen has won five times, the most of any driver, with triumphs in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Verstappen has worked his way back into contention to finish second in the Drivers’ Championship. That spot is currently occupied by George Russell, who is now only six points up the road.

Read next: How Kimi Antonelli can win F1 2026 title at the Mexico City GP