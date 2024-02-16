Max Verstappen responds to comments on his RB20’s Mercedes looks

Unveiling the RB20 that features some elements that are reminiscent of the Mercedes F1 cars, Max Verstappen says it’s still a “Red Bull-style” car.

Red Bull were the final team to launch their 2024 season when they took the covers off the RB20 in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

It was quickly noted that the car’s sidepods featured the vertical inlet used by Mercedes last season while the engine cover includes long cooling gulleys that run from the Halo along the length of the cover. It’s very Mercedes 2023.

Max Verstappen: ‘I would still call it a Red Bull-style’

The car, though, does continue with last year’s RB19’s downwash sidepod solutions further toward the rear of the car with the front end similar to the championship winning car.

“I would still call it a Red Bull-style. But I know what you mean,” Verstappen told the media, including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, when the Mercedes-style parts were pointed out.

His team-mate Sergio Perez agrees it does draw inspiration from the Mercedes, but that’s a positive sign from Red Bull’s designers.

Asked if he was surprised by the W14 elements on his RB20, the Mexican driver replied: “Yes! A bit!

“But at the same time it just shows how much this team is looking to move forwards and pushing all the boundaries. It’s really great to see.”

‘I think it’s controlled aggressiveness…’

And pushing boundaries is something Verstappen appreciates as the Dutchman vies for a fourth successive Drivers’ Championship title.

“I’m quite happy with the direction that they chose,” he said. “I saw the drawings I think in Abu Dhabi, the last race, and I was like, ‘wow, that’s quite different in a way’. They’ve not been conservative, let’s say that.

“I think what I like about the team is that we had a great package, but they took the chance to really go all out, I would say and try to make it better,” he continued.

“Of course, time will tell if it’s really, really good. But from what I see within the team everyone is just happy with what they have achieved in the winter. But then again, we don’t know. We can’t control what other people did.”

Having already had a first run in the RB20 during a shakedown at Silverstone prior to the launch, Verstappen declared: “There are no signs that we got it wrong.

“I think it’s controlled aggressiveness. Everyone is just happy, it doesn’t seem like it’s a question mark of what they’ve done, like, they’re not entirely sure.”

