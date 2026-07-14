Max Verstappen’s blunt Red Bull message after ‘super dangerous’ Spa warning

Max Verstappen has insisted Red Bull must solve its rear wing problem before Formula 1 heads to the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit, admitting the issue is “out of my hands”

Verstappen called his RB22’s Macarena rear wing “super dangerous” after suffering a second high-speed spin in two race weekends at Silverstone.

Two scary spins, one clear message from Max Verstappen

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Verstappen spun out of the British Grand Prix when his rotating rear wing failed to reattach properly after a straight-line mode zone. The Dutchman lost control as he entered Stowe corner and spun into the gravel, where his car became beached.

It was his second spin in as many race weekends, with the four-time world champion spinning as he entered Turn 9 during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix just eight days earlier.

He blamed the RB22’s Macarena rear wing.

“Like Austria, a different fault but the same outcome,” Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at Silverstone.

“So, again, while turning into the corner, the rear wing is not fully attaching and you lose a lot of downforce for that.

“At that point, it’s super dangerous because you can really hurt yourself two times. I was lucky in Austria, I was lucky here, but that’s why you get really fed up with it.”

Worryingly for the driver, the FIA has confirmed that straight-line mode will be available in five zones at Spa, including the approach to Eau Rouge.

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That, though, is an issue for Red Bull to resolve says Verstappen.

Asked how he felt about the rear wing going into the high-speed circuit of Spa, he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media: “This is something that the team has to take care of, right? It’s out of my hands.”

In fact, Verstappen’s biggest concern is the energy deployment around the energy-hungry circuit.

“I love Spa,” he continued, “but the Spa is going to be another painful one, just because of the energy.”

And then there is the rain with Spa delivering four seasons in one day, if not in one hour.

That, though, is something for Verstappen and Red Bull to look at later in the week.

“I’m going to look at the weather forecast on Wednesday that week,” he said.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in Red Bull’s investigation into its rear wing after Verstappen’s race-ending off at Silverstone.

“The answer is that we will do whatever is necessary to be on the safe side,” he said.

“We have raced quite a few races with that concept. We have raced it since Miami, I think. So, it’s been a number of races.

“It’s too early in the analysis to establish whether it’s an issue with the concept or something else. But we are going to for sure leave no stone unturned when it comes to it, and we have all the options open.”

The Frenchman explained that while the team understood what happened in Austria, it was too early to have a clear picture of the problem that occurred at Silverstone.

“We can certainly see from the data the fact that the wing didn’t close properly,” he said, “and this is why we were able to tell you guys what happened before.

“So that’s what we can see today. The car is just back now, and we are only able to say that it’s a different type of issues compared to last week, but it doesn’t make it better.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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