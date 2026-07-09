Red Bull will analyse its Macarena rear wing after Max Verstappen labelled it “super dangerous” following a second high-speed spin in two race weekends.

Team principal Laurent Mekies has vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in Red Bull’s investigation.

Max Verstappen warns over Red Bull rear wing investigation

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Verstappen spun out of the British Grand Prix when his rotating rear wing failed to reattach properly after a straight-line mode zone.

The Dutchman lost control of his RB22 as he entered Stowe corner and spun into the gravel, where his car became beached.

It was his second spin in as many race weekends, with the four-time world champion spinning as he entered Turn 9 during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix just eight days earlier.

Although the gravel trap did shave off some of Verstappen’s speed, he still hit the barrier hard with the left side of his Red Bull taking the brunt of the impact.

He blamed the RB22’s Macarena rear wing.

“Like Austria, a different fault but the same outcome,” Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at Silverstone.

“So, again, while turning into the corner, the rear wing is not fully attaching and you lose a lot of downforce for that.

“At that point, it’s super dangerous because you can really hurt yourself two times. I was lucky in Austria, I was lucky here, but that’s why you get really fed up with it.”

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Red Bull team principal Mekies has vowed to launch an in-depth investigation into the team’s Macarena wing to establish if the concept is flawed or if something else is happening.

“The answer is that we will do whatever is necessary to be on the safe side,” he said.

“We have raced quite a few races with that concept. We have raced it since Miami, I think. So, it’s been a number of races.

“It’s too early in the analysis to establish whether it’s an issue with the concept or something else. But we are going to for sure leave no stone unturned when it comes to it, and we have all the options open.”

The Frenchman explained that while the team understood what happened in Austria, it was too early to have a clear picture of the problem that occurred at Silverstone.

“We can certainly see from the data the fact that the wing didn’t close properly,” he said, “and this is why we were able to tell you guys what happened before.

“So that’s what we can see today. The car is just back now, and we are only able to say that it’s a different type of issues compared to last week, but it doesn’t make it better.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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