Huge shock as dramatic Max Verstappen exit in Australia sees winning streak end

Max Verstappen has become an early casualty in the Australian Grand Prix, suffering what appeared to be a mechanical failure on his Red Bull.

The Dutch driver was the first retirement from the race in Melbourne, having suffered a strange failure on the rear of his car while fighting over the lead of the race.

Max Verstappen retires from the Australian Grand Prix

Having taken pole position for the race with an immense lap in qualifying, Verstappen led away at the start with ease but, with the DRS enabled after just one racing lap, the Dutch driver found himself coming under pressure from Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Complaining about his car feeling “loose”, it quickly became evident that something was wrong with his RB20 as the right-rear corner of his car began to smoke badly before catching fire.

Verstappen was able to retreat back to the pits, where it quickly became evident there was no chance of continuing in the race.

Breaking news. More to follow…