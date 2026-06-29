Max Verstappen has refused to talk up his title chances despite securing his strongest result of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was second behind George Russell on Sunday, but having caught the Mercedes driver over the course of the final stint, he never quite got close enough to make a challenge.

Max Verstappen: Red Bull still need improvements after Austrian GP

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The Red Bull driver famously overcame 102 points of a 104-point deficit in his surging finish to last season, almost catching Lando Norris for what would have been a fifth consecutive championship, as well as the largest points deficit ever overturned to win a title.

Now 98 points behind Kimi Antonelli after Red Bull debuted a heavily-upgraded RB22 at the team’s home circuit, Verstappen appeared much more competitive throughout the weekend as he fought for both pole position and victory.

He ultimately fell short in his mission to pass Norris in the standings last season, but having overturned a larger deficit than the one he currently holds, the question was put to him about whether he can see himself challenging again.

However, he feels that Red Bull still has improvements to make before the team can challenge on a regular basis.

“Well, I think there are more races left than last year, but it’s a very big gap,” he replied after the race.

“I think, for us, we had very good pace, but I think to fight for a title, we need to be more all-round.

“I think we still have too many issues, if that’s from the start to just procedural issues in the background that even I think you guys don’t know about, but I know about.

“I think we just need to be a little bit more all-round still. It’s not a big criticism or whatever, I think everyone is aware, we just always want to be better.

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“We chase to be the best, so we just need to focus on all of those things, and then if you’re a bit more, let’s say, rock solid, and we’ve shown that in the past, then, of course, it’s a different story.

“Hopefully it doesn’t take too long, but we have still a little bit of work to do.”

Verstappen sits seventh in the Drivers’ standings at this early stage, with Red Bull back in fourth in the Constructors’ standings.

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