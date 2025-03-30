Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has revealed a special white-and-red helmet design ahead of next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It comes after PlanetF1.com exclusively revealed that Red Bull are set to bring back the team’s iconic white livery for Honda’s home race.

Max Verstappen reveals Japanese GP helmet ahead of Red Bull RB21 livery unveiling

PlanetF1.com reported on Friday that Red Bull are poised to compete in a white livery at the Japanese GP in a tribute to long-serving engine suppliers Honda.

The Suzuka race will mark the last Japanese GP of Red Bull’s highly successful relationship with Honda, which has powered Verstappen to the last four Drivers’ World Championships and the team to the Constructors’ title in 2022/23.

Honda will enter a works partnership with Aston Martin from F1 2026, reuniting with former Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey, with Red Bull’s newly established Powertrains division working on an engine in conjunction with US giants Ford going forward.

Red Bull and Honda: An F1 success story

The so-called ‘white bull’ colour scheme was previously adopted by Red Bull during the pandemic-affected 2021 season, with the cars of Verstappen and then-team-mate Sergio Perez painted white and red at that year’s Turkish Grand Prix in a nod to the colours of the Japanese flag.

The Japanese Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place on October 10 2021, with Turkey stepping in as its replacement that year after a number of races were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Verstappen has been central to the success of Red Bull’s success with Honda, with the Dutchman claiming all but five of his 63 career victories with the Japanese manufacturer since 2019.

And ahead of the Japanese GP, a race won by Verstappen every year since 2022, the reigning World Champion has revealed the helmet design he will sport at Suzuka.

It features a predominantly white base with red trim, with a floral effect at the rear of the helmet.

Image credit: Max Verstappen (Twitter)

The Japanese GP will see Verstappen joined by a new team-mate Red Bull announced earlier this week that Yuki Tsunoda, of Sagamihara, Kanagawa, has replaced Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda has been promoted to Red Bull’s senior team after more than four full seasons with the Racing Bulls (previously AlphaTauri) junior team, having joined the Faenza-based outfit at the beginning of 2021.

Lawson has been dropped after a punishing start to the season in Australia and China, with Tsunoda becoming Verstappen’s third team-mate in the space of four races after Sergio Perez vacated his seat at the end of last year.

Tsunoda has enjoyed considerable backing from Honda throughout his racing career, with suggestions this week that the Japanese manufacturer played a key role in Red Bull’s decision.

However, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has insisted that Honda’s influence was not “decisive” in the move to bring in Tsunoda.

He said: “That this happens right at the time when Japan is the next race is coincidental.

“Of course Honda is happy with the decision, that is obvious, but that has not been a decisive factor. Honda’s involvement ends at the end of this year anyway.

“That was not decisive and was not a reason for making this decision.”

