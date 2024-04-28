Max Verstappen has stressed once again that a “calm and peaceful environment” is his only wish at Red Bull as behind-the-scenes uncertainty within the team continues.

Verstappen has enjoyed a strong start to his latest title defence, claiming four victories in five races at the start of the F1 2024 season to establish a 25-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ standings.

Max Verstappen calls for calm at Red Bull

Red Bull’s performance on track has remained irresistible despite the off-track dramas engulfing the team at the start of the new season, raising doubts over Verstappen’s future.

After an investigation in Christian Horner’s conduct was dismissed in February, Verstappen’s father Jos publicly called for the long-serving team principal to resign in the aftermath of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing Horner of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems.”

Verstappen Sr went on to claim Red Bull could “explode” if Horner, who has headed the team since its arrival on the grid in 2005, remains in position.

A further development in the saga came this week when multiple reports claimed design guru Adrian Newey has signalled his intention to leave Red Bull.

Speaking before the rumours of Newey’s potential departure surfaced, Verstappen – heavily linked with a sensational switch to Mercedes over recent weeks – stressed that a calm and performance-driven atmosphere is essential to him.

He told Dutch publication De Telegraaf: “What is very important for me is that it is calm in the team. That everyone focuses on the car and performance.

“I also feel now that it is calmer than at the beginning of the season.

“After my first world title in 2021, I signed a long deal with Red Bull for a reason.

“All I want is a calm and peaceful environment. As long as I am happy with the team, there is no reason to leave.”

Verstappen’s latest comments come after it was claimed ahead of the recent Chinese Grand Prix that the reigning World Champion, whose Red Bull contract is due to run until the end of the 2028 season, is “in a corner” in the driver market.

A report by German publication Auto Motor und Sport claimed Verstappen does not find the prospect of joining Mercedes appealing amid the team’s current woes.

However, any commitment to Red Bull given a lack of alternative options could open the door for an ambitious Horner power grab, potentially resulting in the suspension of long-serving Red Bull adviser and staunch Verstappen ally Helmut Marko.

Verstappen has repeatedly made it clear that his future is inextricably linked to that of Marko, with PlanetF1.com reporting in March that his contract is believes to contain a clause allowing Verstappen to walk away from Red Bull if Marko exits.

