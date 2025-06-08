Max Verstappen has quipped “that’ll cost pennies” after Flavio Briatore claimed the easiest way for Alpine to win a title would be to sign the Dutchman.

Verstappen arrived on the F1 2025 grid chasing a fifth successive World title with Red Bull, his run stemming back to 2021 when he went wheel-to-wheel with Lewis Hamilton and dethroned the seven-time World Champion.

Max Verstappen to Alpine? ‘That’ll cost!’

This season, it’s Verstappen’s streak that is at risk with McLaren having emerged as the team to beat.

The Woking team has claimed seven of nine Grand Prix wins thus far, putting Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris first and second on the drivers’ log where Verstappen is third.

Despite Red Bull’s troubles with the RB21 and its narrow operating window, Verstappen has still managed two wins. But 49 points down on Piastri, he reckons his title hopes are over.

“If there are any,” he told Sky F1 after the Spanish Grand Prix. “I think we are way too slow anyway to fight for the title. I think that was clear again.”

Third in the standings after nine races, it has been suggested that Verstappen could activate a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Red Bull before it expires in 2028.

One team that would be keen on snapping him up is Alpine.

Max Verstappen net worth revealed

👉 Max Verstappen net worth: How the World Champion has built his incredible fortune

👉 F1 driver net worth 2025: The 10 reported richest drivers on the F1 grid

Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore believes that’s a sure-fire way to ensure your team can fight for the World title.

“The easiest way to win is to sign Max Verstappen,” he told Le Monde.

Alas, he concedes that’s just a dream for Alpine so they’ll have to find another way to win the championship.

“But we can’t,” he continued, “so we have to work with what we’ve got.”

Verstappen was quizzed on Briatore’s comments, Viaplay asking: “Have you seen what Flavio has said about you?”

Verstappen: “No.”

Viaplay: “The easiest way to become a champion is by signing Max Verstappen but that’s impossible.”

Verstappen smiling: “Yeah. That’ll cost pennies for Alpine.”

Alpine isn’t the only team that is speculated to be interested in Verstappen, with Mercedes having publicly courted him in 2024 while earlier this year reports claimed Aston Martin were hoping to entice him.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the Silverstone team had put a whopping $300 million deal on the table in a three-year contract.

Aston Martin brushed the report aside.

“It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond,” a spokesperson for the team told PlanetF1.com.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car. When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Verstappen is expected to remain with Red Bull for the F1 2026 championship, although his former mechanic Calum Nicholas reckons he could retire from the sport if he wins this year’s World title.

Read next: Red Bull figure expects Max Verstappen to ‘call it a day’ after F1 2025