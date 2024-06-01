Max Verstappen’s emphatic response to latest question about his Red Bull future

Quizzed on whether he’d consider changing teams with Red Bull’s advantage slashed by rivals, Max Verstappen says if that was his way of thinking, he’d “change at one point every single race”.

Red Bull have been Formula 1’s dominant team for the past two seasons, Verstappen racking up 34 Grand Prix wins in 2022 and ’23, and an additional two titles to make him a reigning three-time World Champion.

Max Verstappen: It doesn’t work like that

This season, though, the competition has been a little tougher.

Although Verstappen has won the majority of the races, five of eight, his three losses are in stark contrast to Red Bull’s one from the 2023 championship.

It has meant pressure in the standings with Red Bull 24 points up on Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship while he sits 31 ahead of Charles Leclerc on the Drivers’ log.

But while former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner insists this is not a Red Bull “decline”, rather it is their rivals “catching up”, it has once again raised questions about Verstappen’s future.

Although the Dutchman has made clear that he is “loyal” to Red Bull and that the team’s loyalty in return “means a lot to me”, his current contract running until the end of 2028, he has previously stated when asked about his future that Red Bull have the “quickest car”.

Now, potentially facing the end of Red Bull’s reign, he was asked whether that made him consider swapping teams in the future.

“Well, it doesn’t work like that,” he replied to the official F1 website.

“I mean, I think we still have a very, very fast car, and if you look at the average of the season so far, I think we do have the fastest car. Otherwise, you’re not leading the championship.

“But I’m happy where I’m at.

“There’s so much investment going on as well with the engine side of things, and I’m happy. We just need to keep on working, keep on trying to improve our package.

“But yeah, that’s the only thing that I’m thinking about at the moment.

“I mean, I think if you start thinking like that, you can almost change at one point every single race if you want to change to another team or whatever.

“But it’s not on my mind.”

