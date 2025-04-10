Max Verstappen confirmed he has seen a video circulating on social media of McLaren’s rear wing in comparison to Red Bull’s, and while he acknowledged “what I see, probably a lot of people see”, he has not raised questions.

The video, reposted by Verstappen’s father Jos, shows footage of McLaren and Red Bull rear wings in Japan, and while no technical infringements were committed per FIA scrutineering, the video appears to show McLaren’s wing move more than Red Bull’s at speed and under braking.

Max Verstappen issues rear wing footage response: ‘I don’t make the rules’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

An FIA technical directive is being put in place from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards to clamp down further on front wing flexibility, with rear wing deflection tests having already been tightened early in the 2025 season.

These have taken place following the so-called ‘mini-DRS’ on show at McLaren last season, which first appeared with footage from Baku that appeared to show the rear wing DRS slot gap open slightly at speed along the pit straight.

Though no regulations were breached in 2024, after a fact-finding mission from the FIA, the rules governing these areas of the car have been tightened significantly for 2025, and while no car has fallen foul of the regulations, Jos Verstappen’s repost sparked comparisons between the two cars once again.

But as for the reigning World Champion, Max Verstappen admitted that, while he had seen the video, he is not pursuing any questions against McLaren’s legality.

“I don’t make the rules and I’m also not the one enforcing them,” Verstappen told media including PlanetF1.com in Bahrain.

“What I see, probably a lot of people see, but that’s it.

Formula 1 and flexi-wings explained ahead of key rule change

👉 Explained: The FIA clampdown on F1’s ‘flexible wings’ saga

👉 Explained: Why the FIA has introduced even more flexi-wing directives

When asked if he had asked questions about the wing to the FIA, he quickly replied: “No, no. I mean, I know what’s going on, but for me, I just focus on our car. It’s the only thing that I can do.”

Pressed further on the subject later, Verstappen remained unperturbed by the footage, and when asked if there is a ‘level playing field’ when it comes to that area of the car, the Red Bull driver added: “Well, if it’s allowed, then yes, right?

“I mean, everyone is always naturally pushing the boundaries, and it’s up to the FIA to decide what is allowed.”

With further questioning and asked if he would have wanted Red Bull to provide him with a similar wing, the four-time World Champion remained diplomatic, replying: “I’m not disappointed in that, everyone is trying to do their best – and some people read the regulation maybe a bit different. I don’t know.”

Read next: The 3,600-mile detour one driver ‘wasn’t supposed to’ take in Japan-Bahrain trip