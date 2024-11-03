After Lando Norris revealed he had not spoken with Max Verstappen after Mexico, the Dutchman says he sees no reason to clear the air as the two discussed their racing after Austria.

Having dominated Formula 1 for two seasons, last year winning a record-breaking 19 Grands Prix that included a 10-race winning streak, this season Verstappen is under the cosh.

Max Verstappen: Fighting for a championship, not lapping a church

His title defence began with seven wins in 10 races but since Spain, he hasn’t won a single Grand Prix. It’s been a tale of contrasting upgrade fortunes for Red Bull and McLaren with the latter nailing it while Red Bull took a notable misstep that unbalanced the RB20.

Although they have pulled some of that back since introducing a new floor in Baku, McLaren’s MCL38 remains the car to beat.

Verstappen is doing all he can to do just that, some pundits – and stewards – saying he’s been colouring the outside of the lines in doing so.

The Dutchman was hit with not one but two 10-second penalties at the United States GP, both on lap 10, when he forced Norris off the track before overtaking him off the track three corners later and not giving the position back.

That he forced Norris wide in the process on a high-speed corner with a wall surrounding the run-off area was deemed “dangerous” by Norris and others.

In the days since Verstappen has faced a barrage of criticism over his tactics, but has been unapologetic about the way in which he races. He also hasn’t apologised even in private to Norris.

Asked about their relationship as things get heated between the two friends, Verstappen was quizzed on whether he’d spoken with the Briton about Mexico.

“No, because we already cleared the air properly [after Austria]” he said as per Motorsport.com.

“We both understand we’re fighting for the championship; we’re not going for a lap around the church. We always told each other we need to race each other hard, so not much has changed in that regard.

“You know what it is? Everyone on the circuit knows that even if you’re the best friends, if you’re fighting for the championship you are both going to go for it.

“You can either be best friends or hate each other, but what you do on the circuit stays the same.”

His comments came after Norris revealed they had “not spoken”, the Briton adding: “I don’t think we need to. I’ve got nothing to say.

“I still have a lot of respect for Max and everything he does, not respect for what he did last weekend, but respect for him as a person, also what he’s achieved.

“But it’s not for me to speak to him. I’m not his teacher, I’m not his mentor or anything like that. Max knows what he has to do. He knows that he did wrong, deep down he does.”

