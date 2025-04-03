Max Verstappen revealed he has spoken to both Red Bull and Liam Lawson regarding the seat swap that took place after the Chinese Grand Prix.

Lawson has been replaced at Red Bull after just two races, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in from the Japanese Grand Prix as the New Zealander returns to Racing Bulls.

Max Verstappen has ‘discussed everything’ with Red Bull after Liam Lawson swap

Verstappen appeared to show his disagreement with the move from Red Bull in liking an Instagram post from former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde that criticised the decision, calling it “closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements” on the team’s part.

When asked about that in his first interviews since the seat swap, he revealed that like wasn’t accidental.

“I liked the post, so that says enough, right? It wasn’t a mistake,” Verstappen told media at Suzuka, quoted by the Dutch edition of RacingNews365. “That happens sometimes when you click on something.”

Returning to the paddock at Suzuka, the reigning World Champion remained tight-lipped on the contents of the talks that took place, but confirmed he had spoken to Lawson and the team regarding the switch.

“Yeah, I’ve discussed everything with the team,” Verstappen told Sky F1.

“I’ve spoken to Liam, and I think that’s all I can say about it.”

When asked if Tsunoda can be the driver to help back him up and be a partnership that will make for a better combined Red Bull duo moving forward, the reigning World Champion replied: “For me, it’s not about that, to be honest.

“We need to just improve our car. That’s where the focus needs to be, that’s what I’ve said also to the team, and that’s also what I’m working on, to be honest.”

Lawson was welcomed back to Racing Bulls by being greeted with a pit board reading ‘we missed you’ from the Red Bull sister team, though he revealed the move to swap him out of the seat came as something of a surprise.

“No, I had no idea in China,” Lawson said.

“It was something that was decided, I guess the Monday or Tuesday afterwards. I found out after China. I think for all of us it was probably more unexpected. But it was after the weekend.

“It was more of a done deal, I would say it was. I left China, starting preparations for Japan and basically I had a phone call saying that this was what was going to happen.

“I would say I was more surprised. Obviously it’s very early in the season. I was hoping to go to a track that I raced before and have a clean weekend, to have a chance like that.

“But, I mean, the decision, obviously, was made. When I was told it was tough to hear. I had one or two days to sort of think about it. And then I was in Faenza with VCARB and preparations, seat fits. And then you’re basically just focused on the job.

“I have the opportunity to still be in Formula 1 and still racing, and that is the main thing for me. And with this opportunity, I’m excited to be here. Obviously, it’s been a strong start to the season for this team, for VCARB, so I guess it’s exciting for me to now come in here in this position.”

