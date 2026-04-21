Jenson Button does not believe Max Verstappen would take a sabbatical, insisting the four-time world champion would instead walk away entirely if he loses interest in F1.

Even before this year’s championship and its “anti-racing” regulations, Verstappen has often made it clear that he’s not in Formula 1 to chase down records; he just wants to race as long as he’s enjoying it.

Jenson Button doubts Max Verstappen sabbatical talk

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And today he is not.

The sport’s new battery-dominant racing has led to the Red Bull driver calling it everything from “Formula E on steroids” to “Mario Kart” with its “mushroom” boost.

Although he has a contract with Red Bull that runs through to the end of F1 2028, Verstappen says if he is not having fun in Formula 1, he’d rather find his entertainment elsewhere.

Already the 28-year-old is delving into GT3 racing and spent last weekend contesting the qualifier events for the 24-Hours of Nürburgring. He’ll be back at the ‘green hell’ in May for the endurance race.

Speaking at Suzuka, he said: “You know how I think about stuff, I don’t need to mention it again. So yeah, a lot of stuff obviously for me, personally, to figure out.”

Pressed on what he needs to think about, Verstappen simply replied: “Life here.”

He doubled down on that 24 hours later, saying: “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock… You just think about, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family, seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

And if he’s not enjoying it, why continue?

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It has led to speculation that Verstappen could take a sabbatical, such as fellow world champions Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher did in years gone by.

However, Button doesn’t believe that’s an option for Verstappen.

“Personally, it doesn’t feel like he’s the kind of guy who takes a sabbatical,” the 2009 world champion told Sky F1. “He’s either racing or he’s not.

“If he wants to stop and go do something else, that’s fun as well.

“I think this will be his last ‘career’ in F1. I don’t think he’ll take a year out and come back. I don’t think that’s the Max I’ve come to know.”

The Briton believes the announcement that Verstappen’s long-time race engineer GianPiero Lambiase is off to McLaren ‘no later’ than 2028, is the clearest indication yet that Verstappen is seriously considering his own exit.

“Only a few weeks before it was announced that Lambiase was going to McLaren, Max came out and said ‘I can’t ever imagine racing with him by my side’,” Button continued.

“But it’s 2028, it’s another two years ago. We’ll see.

“But it’s exciting, there’s so much to look forward to with the driver market over the next few years.

“Max is always going to be the centre of attention because he’s in a car, at the moment, that’s not performing.

“We’re used to him being at the front, and he’s not.”

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