Should Max Verstappen decide that this is it for him in Formula 1, former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes the perfect replacement is already on the grid.

But it’s not Isack Hadjar or Arvid Lindblad, it’s Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen exit talk as Jolyon Palmer backs Charles Leclerc

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Verstappen has made it known since pre-season testing that he is not a fan of Formula 1’s new “anti-racing” regulations.

Battery harvesting and super clipping have become the buzzwords of the sport’s new power unit era, with the drivers having to lean on battery power.

The drivers can currently harvest energy up to 250kW under super clipping – siphoning off energy from the internal combustion engine for battery power – which is 100kW short of the battery’s maximum output.

It means they cannot go flat-out for a full lap, not even in qualifying.

Verstappen has called it everything from “Formula E on steroids” to “Mario Kart”. More to the point, he’s just not having fun racing the new cars.

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This has led the four-time world champion to suggest that his F1 days may soon be over.

Speaking at Suzuka, he said: “I don’t get upset about it. I don’t get disappointed or frustrated by it anymore with what’s going on.

“You know how I think about stuff, I don’t need to mention it again. So yeah, a lot of stuff obviously for me, personally, to figure out.”

Pressed on what he needs to think about, Verstappen simply replied: “Life here.”

He doubled down on that 24 hours later, saying: “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock… You just think about, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family, seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

It begs the question, who would Red Bull sign to replace him?

Although the team has the up-and-coming Isack Hadjar in the second RB22 this season, the 21-year-old has yet to demonstrate that he could be the next Verstappen.

Red Bull also has Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls, but he also still needs a few years before he could arguably stake his claim as the next Verstappen.

Palmer reckons Red Bull would have to look outside its own stable for a driver to lead the team.

And there, he believes Ferrari’s eight-time grand prix winner Leclerc would be the best bet.

“Oh, for me if money no object, probably Charles Leclerc,” he told the F1 Nation podcast.

“He’s been at Ferrari a long time. I think he’s supremely talented. I think he’s shown that.

“If Ferrari can’t show this year that they can be capable of winning the title, which they might do yet, I think he’s someone that could be tempted away.

“Would he be tempted enough to go to Red Bull? We’re talking real hypotheticals here, but I still think there’s a title in him and I think he might be tempted.”

But whether Leclerc would leave Ferrari is a different story.

The Monegasque driver is in his eighth season with the team and has repeatedly denied rumours that he could be looking elsewhere after just eight wins in eight years.

“What I can say is what I’ve always said, and that’s very clear,” Leclerc said at last year’s United States GP. “I’ve always loved Ferrari so much and my only obsession at the moment is to win in red, whether it’s now or in the future. And I want to bring back Ferrari to the top.

“There are lots of speculations around me, but just in general around the team for whatever reason. I feel like there are too many people speaking things not coming from actual facts, and it’s just a little bit annoying.

“It’s always been like that. And I think as a driver, but also as a team, we’ve just got to focus on our things, which is what we are doing. It’s not super nice to see all these things around the team all the time.”

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