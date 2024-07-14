You never forget your first. Max Verstappen very much went with that mentality when bringing together his top 10 Formula 1 victories.

Now up to 61 victories in his career, the three-time World Champion and current F1 2024 Championship leader had quite the collection to choose from, but as part of The Red Bulletin, Verstappen was tasked with not only narrowing it that down to his best 10, but then creating a ranking to reveal his absolute favourite.

Max Verstappen ranks first Red Bull victory his best

Verstappen did it though, deciding on his first Red Bull victory, on debut with the team back at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, as his top F1 win.

“My tyres were completely exhausted, Kimi [Raikkonen] was putting the pressure on,” Verstappen recalled.

“I knew that I had to catch the last chicane perfectly in order not to give him a chance to slow down in turn 1. I was super concentrated and drive very defensively.

“That it would work out with the victory – I only thought about that in the final corner. I was so focused on my job. Nothing can top the first victory in F1.

“It was unbelievable because it came so unexpectedly. The team had previously said: ‘Sit down, get used to the car and see what comes out of it’. Yes, we were lucky because both Mercedes were gone, but you have to take your chance when it presents itself.”

That was number one then, but which other Verstappen victories made his top 10 cut?

Coming in at number two was his 2018 Mexican Grand Prix triumph from P2 on the grid, citing a complex power unit issue from qualifying – unfixable for race day – as a source of anger and motivation that made him determined to win nonetheless, which he did.

“I was really angry,” Verstappen reflected. “Just when everything was at stake, I was powerless.

“The night before the race, I said to myself: ‘I’m going to win tomorrow!’ It wasn’t a feeling of revenge, but rather an absolute determination to win despite the technical problems.

“What helped me was that the problems mainly occurred at the absolute limit, with maximum grip. That was my chance for the race. With this knowledge, I lined up on Sunday with extra anger in my stomach – and won!”

There was also space for Austria 2019, Germany 2019 and Silverstone 2020 in Verstappen’s top five, but there was no place whatsoever for the title-clinching 2021 race win at Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen’s top 10 Formula 1 victories…so far

1. 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

2. 2018 Mexican Grand Prix

3. 2019 Austrian Grand Prix

4. 2019 German Grand Prix

5. 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

6. 2021 French Grand Prix

7. 2021 United States Grand Prix

8. 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

9. 2023 Miami Grand Prix

10. 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

