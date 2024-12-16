Max Verstappen reveals what ‘keeps me going’ amid F1 retirement hints

Max Verstappen said it is the enjoyment rather than the winning that keeps him going in Formula 1 after he secured a fourth world title.

The Dutchman picked up his latest Drivers’ title in Rwanda last week but has often hinted his stay in Formula 1 may not be an overly long one.

Max Verstappen reveals what keeps his F1 career going

Verstappen’s age and previous success means he is well placed to break a number of F1 records but the Red Bull driver has always insisted he would not match the feats of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso by driving into his 40s.

The now 27-year-old has made it clear he wants to race in other series as well as spending more time at home but for now, he said the enjoyment he gets from F1 keeps him going.

“The enjoyment keeps me going. I truly enjoy what I’m doing,” he told the Daily Mail. “Of course, I’m happy with the races we are winning and the championships but at the end of the day, what needs to motivate you is that you can look in the mirror and tell yourself that you’re still giving it 100 per cent and that you’re enjoying what you’re doing.”

There has also been a substantial change in Verstappen’s private life with his long-term partner Kelly Piquet pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Previously, Verstappen said his sister having children made him even more resolute that he did not want to be racing forever.

“My sister has three kids, seeing more of them as they grow up, seeing them drive those remote cars or electric cars, it reminds me a lot of when I was a kid,” he said on the Podpah Podcast.

“That makes me realise I don’t want to drive forever. I want to see them grow up, maybe see my own kids grow up and spend time with them.”

Verstappen’s desire to stay in F1 will also be affected by the FIA who made a point of punishing the Dutchman for a relatively inoffensive swear word in a press conference.

Whilst in Rwanda to collect his trophy, Verstappen was made to do community service and visited young drivers at a program organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

