Max Verstappen has said the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin have all expressed interest in working together in future – and potentially not just about a Formula 1 seat.

Verstappen has made his intentions clear about wanting to take part in endurance racing eventually, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his list of races to undertake in future, but he said any talks with other teams have involved what life may look like outside of Formula 1.

The reigning World Champion holds a contract with Red Bull until the 2028 season, but he has maintained for some time that he does not wish to stick around in Formula 1 into his 40s, like his current fellow champions in Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

He has spoken fondly of the aims he has in endurance racing, and while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff spoke publicly of his interest in signing the Dutchman earlier this year, that ultimately cooled when he opted to promote from within in signing Kimi Antonelli.

Having said in the summer he believes Mercedes to be a “quite attractive” potential destination for Verstappen in future, the Dutchman revealed earlier this month that “very constructive conversations” were had with Mercedes in the past, though he remains loyal to Red Bull for the foreseeable future.

When Wolff’s words about their paths being likely to cross in the future were put to Verstappen, he hinted that Formula 1 was not the only series involved in such discussions – with the 27-year-old holding ambitions of setting up his own team in future, alongside his own racing goals.

What might the future hold for Max Verstappen?

“That’s also what I say about not just Formula 1,” Verstappen said to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

“I have several goals after Formula 1, such as endurance and my own team. A lot of things come into play and, eventually, there has to be a programme.

“Who are you going to do that with? Of course, those are also conversations I have.”

When asked if he would be interested in pursuing such a project with Mercedes in future, Verstappen replied: “A lot of teams.

“Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin – it’s not even related to F1 itself. Red Bull, of course, also do a lot outside F1.

“I keep all the options open, and in the end, I choose what I think is best.”

