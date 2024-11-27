Max Verstappen is to see his Red Bull bonus cut by a massive $19million for his title-winning F1 2024 season compared to last year, it has been claimed.

Verstappen secured a fourth consecutive World Championship at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix to cement his place alongside the greatest drivers in F1 history.

Max Verstappen to see Red Bull bonus cut for F1 2024

The 27-year-old is only the second driver after Sebastian Vettel, who previously dominated with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, to win his first four titles in successive years.

Verstappen’s latest title triumph comes after he and Red Bull produced the most dominant campaign in history in F1 2023, with the RB19 car setting a new record with 21 victories out of a possible 22 races.

Verstappen himself set a new record for the most wins in a single season, breaking his own tally of 15 from the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen leads the way in the F1 2024 rich list

Despite starting the season with four wins from the first five races, Verstappen and Red Bull have had a tougher fight on their hands in F1 2024 in the face of a renewed threat from the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Verstappen went 10 races without a victory – his longest barren stretch since the 2020 season – between June’s Spanish GP and the Brazilian race in early November as Lando Norris and McLaren emerged as his closest threat to a fourth crown.

And Red Bull’s fading form is set to cost Verstappen in bonus payments for F1 2024, with the newly crowned World Champion set to receive $19m less in bonuses compared to 2023.

A report by Fox Sports Mexico has claimed that Verstappen’s reduced number of victories in F1 2024 will hit him in the pocket, having claimed just eight victories so far this season – 11 fewer than 2023.

Verstappen has two more opportunities to add to his F1 2024 tally, with this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen is understood to be the highest-paid driver in F1, with a base salary of around $70million.

Drivers are paid bonuses by their teams for winning individual races, with Verstappen likely to receive a further bonus payment for winning the World Championship.

The news of Verstappen’s slashesd bonus comes after it emerged earlier this month that Christian Horner, the Red Bull boss, has cemented his position as the highest-paid team principal in F1.

The latest published accounts for Red Bull Technology Ltd revealed that the company’s highest-paid director, believed to be Mr Horner, has been rewarded for Red Bull’s record-breaking 2023 season with a pay rise of 11 per cent.

The boost has seen his salary rise from £8.04million in 2022 to £8.92m in 2023.

Meanwhile, accounts for Red Bull Racing Ltd have revealed that Dr Helmut Marko was paid £7m in 2023, a significant increase from £3.5m the previous year.

Marko’s occupation in the Companies House documents is listed as ‘hotelier’ with the 81-year-old known to own four luxury hotels in his hometown of Graz, Austria.

Red Bull’s record-breaking success in F1 2023 resulting in the company’s turnover rising 16 per cent to £446m, with shareholders – not including Horner – landing a £50m dividend.

