Max Verstappen serves punishment after firm FIA penalty action

Red Bull driver and F1 2024 World Champion Max Verstappen has finally served his punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

It came ahead of Friday’s FIA prize-giving ceremony in Rwanda, where Verstappen was accompanied by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Max Verstappen serves punishment for swearing in FIA press conference

Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing in an FIA press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix in September, with the governing body ordering the Red Bull driver to “undertake some work of public interest.”

The Red Bull driver’s punishment came after Ben Sulayem called for a clampdown on F1 drivers using foul language, insisting “we have to differentiate between our sport and rap music.”

Verstappen proceeded to stage a form of protest for the remainder of the Singapore GP weekend, being noticeably unforthcoming in FIA media events by offering a series of short and one-word answers.

Go deeper: Understanding Max Verstappen

👉 Jos Verstappen: The F1 racer turned ruthless mentor behind Max Verstappen’s supreme F1 talent

👉 Revealed: The three rules introduced by the FIA because of Max Verstappen

The Dutchman’s stance won the praise of his fellow drivers including Mercedes driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who told Verstappen not to serve the FIA’s punishment.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver, described the action against his rival as “pretty unfair” with eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier also following Verstappen’s lead by keeping quiet after being fined for stage-end comments.

The FIA confirmed in the aftermath of last weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Verstappen’s community service would take place in Rwanda, the host nation of Friday’s annual prize-giving gala.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Verstappen appeared alongside Ben Sulayem in a grassroots motorsport development event, attended by aspiring drivers and engineers, organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club in the capital city of Kigali.

Ben Sulayem said: “[Max] really fulfilled his promise.

“This is the community service we need every single driver, champion, to do if we want to grow. If we talk about diversity: this is the real diversity. It was not about the car, mainly about the people there.

“I believe maybe in the future we won’t have to have it as a penalty. It has to come as a gesture from the drivers and maybe I’ll put it on the contract once they get their licence.”

Speaking before the Red Bull driver’s visit, Ben Sulayem claimed Verstappen was “so happy” when he was informed what his community service activities would entail.

He told RwandaTV: “It’s a funny story – we said we need clean verbal language all the time.

“And of course, very young, he said one word and then they penalised him with community service.

“So I met him in Qatar and I said: ‘Max, don’t worry. What you are going to do is you are going to encourage and inspire young girls and boys who want to go into motorsport. And you will do that and that is your community service, when you come and receive your trophy in Rwanda.’

“And he was so happy.

“So this is a link, because whatever you do [is positive]. I was a champion in my area in the Middle East for 20 years, but the people who made me are also the fans.

“And the fans don’t come from far away and it’s only by the internet and by social media. The fan is when you live [with] them, when you sit with them, when you feel them.

“So it is a big part of the duty that a champion, an ambassador, has to give back to society. And what is better, when we talk about diversity, than him being here?

“And he was so happy by the way about it, and so pleased. He was so happy that when he is here, he will sit with the upcoming kids, girls and boys, to inspire them.”

The FIA’s decision to hold its annual awards ceremony in Rwanda comes as the African nation steps up its efforts to secure a place on the F1 calendar.

Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, confirmed on Friday that an official bid is to be launched for a grand prix at a purpose-built track near the planned Bugesera airport close to Kigali.

F1 has not raced in Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix, with plans to revive the race at the historic Kyalami circuit failing to materialise.

Hamilton, who will turn 40 next month, recently revealed that Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has assured him that the sport will hold a race in Africa before his retires.

Read next: Red Bull ‘paying price’ for Max Verstappen as Brundle presents theory