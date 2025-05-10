Fresh off his secret GT3 test, Franz Hermann, sorry, Max Verstappen, is reportedly targeting his DMSB Permit Nordschleife.

This is as per a report from Auto Motor und Sport, after Verstappen was spotted in GT3 action under the name of ‘Franz Hermann’, with the above mentioned permit a requirement to compete in most races around the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife, including the Nürburgring 24 Hours and NLS (Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie) events.

Max Verstappen in racing: Nordschleife permit next step?

By this stage, it is no secret that the four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen lives for racing, though what he did try to keep a secret was this recent GT3 test at the wheel of the Ferrari 296, Verstappen having taken to the Nordschleife on May 9.

Verstappen took part in the NLS test and setup sessions, competing with Emil Frey Racing – the team who Thierry Vermeulen, son of Verstappen’s manager Raymond, races for – his ‘Franz Hermann’ cover blown by the fact that AMuS spotted Verstappen’s name on his helmet and overalls.

And the publication reports that the next step for Verstappen will be to obtain his Nordschleife permit this year, which will mean more visits to the venue, as he looks to put his virtual experience of the famous track to continued good use.

Verstappen is continuing to expand his racing portfolio outside of Formula 1, a recent Aston Martin GT3 test leading to the Dutchman announcing that his Verstappen.com squad and Aston Martin machinery would combine for a first-ever move into the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, backing the 2 Seas Motorsport team.

More on Max Verstappen

👉 Max Verstappen net worth: How the World Champion has built his incredible fortune

👉 Max Verstappen car collection: What supercars does the F1 World Champion own?

He may still be only 27 years old, but having made his grand prix debut at 17, Verstappen these days is a grizzled young veteran of the Formula 1 grid, and he has hinted on numerous occasions that he will not stretch his F1 career out, like a Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso competing into their 40s.

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028, a contract he recently committed to honouring, but from there, his F1 future is far less certain.

Put to him in an ESPN interview that he doesn’t seem like someone wanting to compete in F1 “forever”, Verstappen replied: “I have a contract until 2028, so for sure until then.

“After that, it also just depends a bit on what kind of projects are around or not — if it’s interesting or not.

“I already said after winning my first championship [that] everything that comes next is a bonus, and that’s also really how I see it.

“I will do it as long as I enjoy it and I can relate myself to the sport how I want to.

“Of course, this sport has changed a lot over the years, so as long as I enjoy it, really.

“Enjoy it, and let’s say, finding it okay to leave the family also behind.”

That last line is in reference to the wonderful news which broke ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, as Verstappen and his long-time partner Kelly Piquet welcomed their daughter Lily into the world.

Read next – Marko: Yuki Tsunoda ‘first team-mate’ to ‘get a taste’ of Max Verstappen level