The “shadow” of Max Verstappen is still hanging over Mercedes, with Toto Wolff not “completely giving up” on signing the Red Bull driver for the F1 2025 season.

That is the claim of Formula 1 press conference host Tom Clarkson, who believes Verstappen is more likely to move for F1 2026 after having the chance to compare Red Bull and Mercedes data.

Max Verstappen to compare Mercedes, Red Bull data before big decision?

Mercedes are yet to confirm the identity of George Russell’s team-mate for next season after current incumbent Lewis Hamilton announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is widely regarded as the favourite to succeed Hamilton, with reports last week claiming Mercedes are set to make an announcement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix weekend later this month.

However, persistent reports this season have linked Mercedes with an ambitious move for Verstappen, with team boss Toto Wolff making no secret of his desire to sign the reigning three-time World Champion.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 F1 2024 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Despite holding a contract until the end of 2028, it has been claimed that Verstappen could leave Red Bull amid the friction between his father Jos and team principal Christian Horner, as well as the team’s stuttering on-track performance.

If Verstappen is currently unattainable, it has been speculated that Mercedes could try again to sign the Dutchman next year in time for the F1 2026 rule changes, with the team’s preparations for the sport’s new era said to be advanced.

Appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, Clarkson claimed that Wolff has not yet conceded defeat in his attempts to land Verstappen for F1 2025.

He said: “There is still the shadow of Max Verstappen [over Mercedes].

“I think Toto Wolff still hasn’t completely given up on the thought of having Verstappen in one of his cars next year, but all the messaging we’re getting from Red Bull – and actually from Max – is that Max will be at Red Bull for 2025.

“And who are we to question what Max is saying if that’s what he’s saying publicly?”

Max Verstappen to Mercedes? Eddie Jordan has claimed Merc's top brass met in Monaco to work out how to meet the F1 champ's salary demands…#F1 #MaxVerstappen #Mercedes #RedBull pic.twitter.com/ufGv8azqVC — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) July 26, 2024

Clarkson went on to suggest that Verstappen is likely to make a more informed choice over his future in 2025, with Mercedes set to tempt him by giving him access to the team’s F1 2026 engine data.

He said: “He’ll see what Red Bull Powertrains are doing with their power unit this time next year.

“He’ll then go and see what Mercedes High Performance [Powertrains] are doing in Brixworth with theirs and he’ll have the numbers in front of him to be able to make the right call for 2026.”

Clarkson’s co-host, the 1996 World Champion Damon Hill, added: “I think he’ll be [at Red Bull] for ’25.

“But I think he can then wait and see more clearly. I think ’26 is definitely up for grabs.”

In an interview with PlanetF1.com (bottom), Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan outlined his confidence that the team are on track with their F1 2026 engine, the first to be produced by the company’s in-house Powertrains division.

Monaghan is hopeful that Red Bull’s engine will be “as good if not better” than their current power unit from Honda, who will supply Aston Martin from the 2026 season.

He said: “The work I have seen between the Red Bull chassis side and the Red Bull Powertrain side is as good, if not stronger, than I’ve seen with any of our power unit suppliers.”

“We’re very indebted and very grateful to Honda for everything they’ve done with us but, now we are all under one umbrella, I think the opportunity to be better merged with the power unit is one that we can’t forget or give up or deny ourselves.

“If we want to be as strong as we can be in ’26, we have to make that project work.

“So the challenges are there but, equally, the scope to do, at least, as good a job if not a better one than we’ve enjoyed with Honda is there for us.”

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Robert Doornbos, the former Red Bull driver turned Dutch television pundit, claimed that Mercedes are likely to face stiff competition from Aston Martin in the race to secure Verstappen’s signature.

Aston Martin are currently in the process of building a winning F1 operation, with the team reportedly set to sign F1 design guru Adrian Newey from Red Bull in a massive boost to their prospects.

Doornbos believes Aston Martin will then turn their attention to Verstappen, with the team “sparing no expense” in their efforts to sign the 26-year-old.

In a post on his LinkedIn profile, Doornbos wrote: “Max Verstappen’s relationship with Mercedes remains strong.

“Mercedes has an open seat for 2025, and it’s likely that during the Monza weekend they’ll announce that Kimi Antonelli will get the chance to debut in Formula 1 alongside George Russell.

“I still believe Max will join Mercedes in 2026, although Aston Martin will do everything to sway him, sparing no expense.

“Led by Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin has been aggressively pushing to become title contenders within five years.

“Now in their third year, they must make significant strides in the next two.

“Their exclusive engine deal with Honda in 2026 positions them as a factory team and Stroll is investing a billion dollars to achieve his championship dream.

“With two-time Champion Fernando Alonso already on board and advances made to Max Verstappen, they’re aiming for the best of the best.”

Read next: Significant Honda and Renault claim made in exciting Red Bull Powertrains update