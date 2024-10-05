Max Verstappen’s management has lodged an application to trademark the F1 World Champion’s infamous celebratory radio message.

The three-time F1 World Champion is well known for his celebratory “Simply lovely” radio message back to his team following a win or a strong result, and a trademark application has been lodged with the EU to make the phrase his own.

Max Verstappen ‘Simply Lovely’ trademark application lodged

Documents published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) have revealed that an application to trademark “Simply Lovely Inspired by Max Verstappen” was lodged with the office on the 21st of May 2024.

Amusingly, following the application and clarifying its intended goods and services use, the EUIPO published the application on the 28th of August to allow for lodgements of opposition.

This was just three days after McLaren‘s Lando Norris used Verstappen’s usual phrase on his celebratory cooldown lap after winning the Dutch Grand Prix in dominant fashion to beat Verstappen at his home race.

The documents show the application was lodged by MAVIC S.a.r.l. in Luxembourg, and represented by MERK-ECHT B.V. in the Netherlands.

At the time of publishing this article, October 5th, no opposition has been lodged with the EUIPO.

The trademarks have been lodged for application for three areas of use: Classes 25, 35, and 41, and have been applied for as a figurative type, meaning its the graphic representation of the words that the application is seeking to trademark.

Class 25 refers to clothing and parts for clothing, while Class 41 refers to education and training, entertainment services, and sporting and cultural activities, as well as the arrangement of sporting activities and sporting events and competitions in the field of motorsport, motor racing, and rallying.

Class 35 is particularly open-ended, referring to advertising and the organisation, administration, and management of commercial and business affairs.

The full application can be viewed on the EUIPO website.

The application for the Simply Lovely trademark is likely the next step in the ever-broadening horizons of the Verstappen business empire.

