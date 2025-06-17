Max Verstappen skips F1 movie premiere for Spa GT3 test

While most of the Formula 1 grid jetted off to New York City directly after the Canadian Grand Prix, there were a few drivers who didn’t make the trek — including reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Instead, he took his private jet off to Belgium, where he once again got behind the wheel of a GT3 car for another test session, this time at Spa-Francorchamps.

Max Verstappen skips F1 movie premiere for Spa test

On Monday evening, a vast majority of the Formula 1 contingent flocked to New York City for the premiere of Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, which is set for worldwide release next week.

While the drivers had earned a preview of the film before the Monaco Grand Prix, that screening was a private, small affair. The launch in the Big Apple was something much different — a full-on, red-carpet launch replete with celebrities, influencers, and other A-listers.

But a handful of drivers were absent from the F1 movie premiere, including reigning World Champion Max Verstappen.

So, where was the Red Bull driver? Well, he took his private jet right from one race track to another.

On Monday evening, Verstappen’s jet touched down at a small airport in Flamierge, Belgium, with the goal of heading off to Spa-Francorchamps for another GT3 test, this time behind the wheel of an Aston Martin.

Remember, earlier in May, Verstappen was also spied at the Nurburgring driving a Verstappen.com-liveried Ferrari GT3. During that test, he had registered himself under the name of “Franz Hermann,” perhaps to avoid drawing any media attention — though his team’s livery certainly did catch some attention!

The Dutchman is said to have broken the Nurburgring lap record; it remains to be seen if he can do the same at Spa for the class of car he’s driving.

Further, Verstappen recently pursued categorisation in endurance racing, where he earned a Platinum license that would allow him to compete in everything from the World Endurance Championship to regional GT World Challenge racing.

While Verstappen often states that his GT3 outings are just for fun, sources have suggested to PlanetF1.com that the Dutchman does hope to enter major endurance events like the Nurburgring 24 or Spa 24 in the future.

Details from the test are still emerging, but a clip from racer Brent Verheyen shows in-car footage of the driver being overtaken by Max Verstappen.

