Max Verstappen will not be using a cool vest in Singapore despite the heat hazard declaration and lashed out at “stupid” elements of the devices.

With the declaration of a heat hazard event in Singapore, F1 drivers are permitted to use cool vests across the weekend.

Max Verstappen claims cool vests are “not needed”

Following the gruelling 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, which saw drivers close to the point of fainting with exhaustion from the heat and dehydration, F1 created a set of rules to improve driver safety is extreme conditions.

These rules came into force in 2025 and are triggered if temperatures are forecast to rise above 31C at some point during the race.

A key element of these rules allows drivers to wear cool vests. Ordinarily, a driver would elect not to wear the device as it is heavy, and additional weight equals a loss of lap time.

However, in a heat hazard event, drivers not using the device must carry 5kg of ballast, negating any competitive advantage being gained through chancing driver safety.

But Verstappen is not a fan and will be running ballast instead of the vest this weekend, a point he made clear on Thursday in Singapore.

“For me, it’s not needed,” he said. “Yes, it’s hot, but it’s not a sauna.

“And with this cooling vest, you have these stupid cables in your car, so you’re just limiting your movement as well.

“I don’t need it. Even if it would work for one and a half hours, like cool, cool, I don’t need it.

“It doesn’t work anyway for one and a half hours. I’ve never, I think, in any category that it has worked for one and a half hours.”

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Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell have also confirmed that they will go without the vests, after the team took a decision, alongside its drivers, to spend additional money developing the car rather than vests.

The Singapore Grand Prix is the fourth heat hazard race of the season so far, with the Austrian, Italian and Bahrain [in Malaysia] rounds having been contested in such conditions.

Siding with Red Bull teammate Verstappen, Isack Hadjar said of the cool vests: “I think it should be banned because it’s supposed to be tough. So yeah.”

The Singapore weekend takes place with an additional hazard of poor air quality, with smog caused by fires in nearby Indonesia carrying potential health risks.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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