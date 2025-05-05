Crossing the line P4 in Miami after starting from pole, a question about whether he thinks he is ‘predictable or unpredictable’ in battle to rivals did not sit too well with Max Verstappen.

The question was in relation to the start of the Miami Grand Prix, which saw Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris battle for the lead as Norris took to the run-off, triggering Norris to accuse Verstappen of forcing him off, followed by some stern post-race comments from the Brit sent Verstappen’s way. The stewards decided no further action wad required.

Max Verstappen offers blunt reply to Miami GP racing tactics question

Norris fell down to P6 after the Turn 1 encounter with Verstappen, but it proved only a temporary hold-up for McLaren, as Oscar Piastri caught and passed the Red Bull driver, Norris later in the race doing the same, in what swiftly turned into a display of McLaren dominance from there.

A perfectly-timed Virtual Safety Car for Mercedes’ George Russell allowed him to pit and leapfrog Verstappen, who missed out on the Miami podium as he crossed the line 40 seconds behind winner and Championship leader Piastri.

And speaking to Sky F1 after the race, Verstappen was asked how far up the road he believes McLaren are compared to Red Bull after that impressive one-two.

“Well, I don’t know,” he said.

“I mean, I try to do my best. We put ourselves in a good starting position. And I tried to, of course, give it a good battle, have a bit of fun out there as well at the same time. But yeah, we couldn’t keep them behind.

“And then, yeah, the rest was just a little bit unlucky with the VSC. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter a lot when you are P3 or P4. We are here, of course, to target a win. And we were very far from that today.”

And as for that battle with Norris at the start, Verstappen was encouraged to give his assessment.

“All good, yeah.”

As a follow-up Verstappen was asked whether he believes he is ‘predictable to other drivers, or unpredictable?’ That is where things got a little tense.

“Why, is that a problem?” Verstappen responded firmly.

Clarified by the interviewer that they did not mean that, rather they thought he was trying to defend and do whatever it takes to stay ahead, Verstappen concluded: “Like everyone else.”

Key stats after the 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Able to hold up, but not stave off the McLaren attack, Verstappen was heard over team radio lamenting the “useless” brakes on his Red Bull RB21.

So, the reigning four-time World Champion was asked to explain the issue.

“Just struggling a lot with the brakes again the whole weekend,” he said. “So, yeah, very inconsistent. That’s a bit of a problem.”

Verstappen remains P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, but is now 32 points off Piastri and top spot, while Russell in P4 is only six points adrift.

