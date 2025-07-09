Max Verstappen wrote an emotional message signed-off with “thank you for everything, Christian” after Red Bull wielded the axe.

Christian Horner had been at the Red Bull helm since day one, but two decades later, the bombshell announcement dropped on Wednesday morning that Horner had been fired by Red Bull with immediate effect.

Max Verstappen says ‘thank you’ Christian Horner

Horner built his legacy as one of the most successful team principals in Formula 1 history, 14 world championships won under his watch.

Included in that is Verstappen’s streak of four consecutive Drivers’ title wins between 2021-24. From his victory on Red Bull debut at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, to clinching that first championship in a dramatic 2021 title-decider in Abu Dhabi, Horner has been there for all of Verstappen’s greatest F1 achievements.

And Verstappen took to social media in reference of these great memories, after Horner’s Red Bull release was announced.

“From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes,” Verstappen wrote.

“Winning memorable races and breaking countless records.

“Thank you for everything, Christian.”

Red Bull has fallen on harder times over the last year, their dominance of Formula 1’s ground effect era having faded.

Horner leaves the team as it sits P4 in the Constructors’ Championship standings, 288 points behind runaway leaders McLaren, while Verstappen is P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, 69 points behind Oscar Piastri and top spot.

Verstappen’s situation has led to the return of speculation over a move to Mercedes, fuelled by the confirmed existence of a performance-related exit clause in his Red Bull contract, which runs until the end of 2028.

While relations between Horner and Max appeared stable, Horner did endure a rocky relationship with Max’s father Jos Verstappen, a behind-the-scenes subplot for Horner in recent years, alongside allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a fellow employee, allegations dismissed following an internal Red Bull investigation.

Horner’s departure sees Laurent Mekies step up as the new Red Bull Racing CEO, Mekies having served as Racing Bulls team principal since 2024. Alan Permane moves from Racing Bulls racing director to team principal as part of the re-shuffle.

Reacting to the announcement, Mekies said: “The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter [Bayer, Racing Bulls CEO].

“It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people.

“The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

“Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

