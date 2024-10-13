Max Verstappen has been backed to seal his fourth straight World Championship in F1 2024 by new Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto, who sees the Dutchman as the best driver.

Verstappen and Red Bull had been the dominant force of Formula 1’s ground effect era and early in F1 2024, it looked like Verstappen’s all-conquering ways would continue on his way to a fourth World title in as many seasons. But, McLaren has complicated matters.

Max Verstappen proving he is the best in not best car

Verstappen has now gone eight races without a win, McLaren’s Lando Norris reducing his Championship lead to 52 points with six rounds to go. Norris delivered his most comprehensive F1 performance yet last time out in Singapore, taking pole, silencing his doubters on race starts and pulling away to win by 21 seconds over Verstappen.

Meanwhile, McLaren has usurped Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship standings, establishing a 41-point buffer.

However, as Verstappen looks to see his fourth title win across the line, former Ferrari team principal Binotto, now the Audi F1 boss, believes Verstappen is continuing to show that he is the class of the field.

Asked by Corriere della Sera if he thinks Verstappen is still the strongest driver, Binotto replied: “Yes, and he is proving it even with a car that is less effective than others.”

Therefore, Binotto believes Verstappen will see off the Norris challenge, though his predictions represent a case of mixed fortunes for Red Bull.

“Verstappen the Drivers’ title, McLaren the Constructors’,” was Binotto’s thoughts for where the F1 2024 titles will go.

Verstappen has complained about balance problems with the RB20 during this victory drought, but Red Bull are planning upgrades for the next round, the United States Grand Prix in Austin, as they look to address those issues and rebuild momentum.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, when quizzed on his hopes for Red Bull’s COTA upgrade during the F1 Nation podcast, said: “I think all the teams, it’s a natural point in time in the year that all teams will bring something to Austin.

“We’re hearing Ferrari have got something sizable. I think Mercedes, McLaren, they’ll all be bringing something.

“Now, I think what we’re looking to do is to build on the understanding that we’ve started to really get a clear picture on since Monza, and take a car there that’s well balanced between both of its axles. It inspires the confidence of the driver.

“It’s a very different challenge there. That first sector is very high speed. They’ve resurfaced part of the circuit as well, so there’s another variable that’s thrown in. It’s a sprint weekend, so you’ve got to hit the ground running. So, you’ve got to take into account all of those elements.

“But the whole team has been working incredibly hard on understanding the issues, addressing them, and getting hopefully remedies on the car for Austin.”

