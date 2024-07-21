Max Verstappen has been called to the stewards after his collision with Lewis Hamilton during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers are both set to report to the stewards over an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code by Verstappen – which concerns causing a collision.

Max Verstappen summoned to stewards over Lewis Hamilton Hungary collision

Verstappen had been chasing Hamilton for the final podium position during the Hungarian Grand Prix, but found his path blocked by the Mercedes driver as he held on to his 200th career podium finish come the chequered flag.

But with Verstappen looking to find his way by at Turn 1, he braked too deep and his rear tyre collided with Hamilton’s front, sending the Red Bull airborne before a hard landing.

He was able to carry on, but fell behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc as Verstappen eventually crossed the line fifth in a difficult afternoon for the reigning World Champion.

The two are due to report to the stewards at 17:50 local time [16:50 BST] before a decision is reached.

More from the Hungarian Grand Prix

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The alleged breach of the International Sporting Code under which Verstappen has been summoned can entail severe potential punishments if he was found at fault, with the article reading the potential offences are: “Causing a collision, repetition of serious mistakes or the appearance of a lack of control over the car (such as leaving the track) will be reported to the Stewards and may entail the imposition of penalties up to and including the disqualification of any driver concerned.”

Read next: Hungarian GP: Oscar Piastri overcomes controversial McLaren strategy to claim maiden Grand Prix victory