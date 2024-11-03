Max Verstappen has finally broken a months-long winless drought with a stunning victory from 17th on the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix — and he was in fine form in the aftermath.

After a contentious few weeks, Verstappen took aim at British media in the FIA’s post-race press conference.

To call Max Verstappen’s drive at the Brazilian Grand Prix a championship-defining moment would perhaps be an understatement.

After a frustrating qualifying session where he slammed the FIA for being slow enough at waving a red flag for a car going into the wall — which in turn gave Verstappen’s competition an opportunity to knock him out of Q2 — the driver admitted to feeling like he wanted to “destroy the garage.”

With a five-place grid penalty issued as a result of a power unit change, Verstappen had to line up in 17th position on the starting grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

After a chaotic start featuring aborted formation laps, a long delay, and increasing rain, Verstappen would have an uphill battle ahead of him to secure a points-scoring finish, let alone a win.

But the reigning champion once again reminded us why he’s been so dominant, passing multiple cars within the first lap and ultimately taking victory at Interlagos.

It was a strong victory for a driver who has not won a Grand Prix for several months — but it was also likely a strong morale booster for a driver who has been vocal about feeling as if there is “British bias” influencing his treatment.

Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, he told media that he does not “listen to those individuals” from the British press who seek to critique him at every step.

A victory was just what Verstappen needed to silence those critics, and he seized that opportunity.

A spunky Verstappen was unusually chatty in the post-race press conference, sharing his thoughts on the importance of this race toward his championship hunt, while also trading jokes with fellow podium-sitters Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

But as the conference came to an end, Verstappen stated, “I have a quick question here.

“I mean, I appreciate all of you being here,” he said, referring to the multitude of Brazilian journalists asking questions for local publications, “but I don’t see any British press.

“Did they have to run to the airport — or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

The question caused a smattering of laughter to erupt from the audience, before the microphone was passed to another local journalist keen on speaking to the top three.

