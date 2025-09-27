Max Verstappen teases next step after punishing Nürburgring GT3 rivals

Max Verstappen has set his sights on competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours after a commanding four-hour race victory at the Nürburgring.

Driving alongside Chris Lulham, the pair dominated from lights to flag. Verstappen now hopes to increase his schedule looking ahead to 2026, in hope of readying himself to compete in the 24-hour event.

Max Verstappen targeting Nürburgring 24 Hours entry

While for many stars of Formula 1, this free weekend represents a chance to switch off from racing, Verstappen has done quite the opposite.

Seemingly always active, either in real world racing or virtual racing scene, Verstappen headed to the Nürburgring and dominated with Chris Lulham.

In what was the duo’s debut in the Pro class, Verstappen was behind the wheel of the #31 Ferrari 296 GT3, for what was round nine of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie season.

Beginning from third in a rolling start, Verstappen went late on the brakes to pass both cars ahead at Turn 1, never looking back from there.

Verstappen had put the pair 62 seconds clear out front after two hours, as he handed over to Lulham at the halfway point. The Brit closed out an impressive victory.

“It was great,” said Verstappen, as per RacingNews365. “The first two stints went really well.

“The car performs well on a dry track, I already knew that from qualifying, we didn’t make any big mistakes, and to win here on our first attempt is obviously fantastic.”

For Verstappen, the focus quickly turns to what comes next after impressively exploding onto the endurance racing scene.

Verstappen has plenty on his plate already for 2026, as the new chassis and engine regulations are due to arrive in Formula 1. Verstappen’s Red Bull team will become an engine manufacturer for the first time, working in partnership with US giant Ford, as Verstappen looks to add to his glowing F1 CV.

Verstappen has given himself an outside chance of winning a fifth straight crown in 2025, after back-to-back wins at the Italian and Azerbaijan GPs.

“Of course, I would love to compete in the 24-hour race, whether that happens next year or later, but we still need more experience for that, of course,” said Verstappen.

“That’s a given, so hopefully, we can compete in more races next year.”

