Max Verstappen was left angered by an impeding incident involving Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix, calling the moment “unacceptable” over team radio.

Verstappen was classified 10th in Friday’s second practice session in Monaco as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc topped the times.

Max Verstappen in team radio rant after another Monaco GP near miss

The reigning World Champion encountered traffic at the Swimming Pool section during the second free practice session in Monte Carlo, with Tsunoda and Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto moving slowly ahead of him.

Verstappen could not contain his frustration with Tsunoda and Bortoleto’s lack of awareness through one of the fastest parts of the Monaco Grand Prix circuit as he took to team radio.

He said: “***** mate! Unbelievable, these guys! So dangerous!”

In a separate message moments later, Verstappen added: “I know it’s only practice, but for me that’s unacceptable, that kind of impeding.

“It’s so dangerous in that Swimming Pool.”

Verstappen’s incident came hours after Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari driver, had a near miss with Pierre Gasly’s Alpine in the opening practice session in Monaco.

Gasly was moving close to the racing line at slow speed as Hamilton arrived at pace, with the pair narrowly avoiding a collision.

“Those guys were going slow there!” Hamilton was heard saying to Ferrari over team radio.

The incident between Hamilton and Gasly drew a furious response from Karun Chandhok, the former F1 driver now working as a Sky F1 pundit, who described Gasly’s placement of his car as “unacceptable.”

Commentating on the session, Chandhok said: “It is literally one of the worst places – maybe the worst place – you could try and get out of the way of somebody there.

“It’s unacceptable to me, to be dawdling close to the racing line like that in that spot.

“That is unacceptable to me.”

Chandhok’s thoughts were echoed by Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion and Hamilton’s former McLaren team-mate, who expressed surprise that the seven-time World Champion was so restrained.

Button said: “I would have been way more angry than that.

“It’s one of the highest speeds on the track and you come upon a car.

“You saw the car in front was turning in as well and then saw Lewis coming and turned out.”

