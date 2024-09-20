Max Verstappen has become the first driver to be punished by the stewards for swearing as the FIA look to clamp down on bad language.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in the build-up to Singapore that the sporting body would look to limit the amount of swear words broadcast and they have gone after Verstappen.

Max Verstappen summoned to stewards for FIA swearing rule break

Verstappen, one of the drivers with a more colourful language than most, has become the first to be picked up on the rule change after he said “the car was f**ked” in Thursday’s press conference.

He was reminded to watch his language by host Tom Clarkson before later remarking that the drivers are not children.

But the FIA did not accept that and summoned him on the vague ground of exceeding the rule of “any misconduct.”

They have now found him in breach of the rule and said he must complete “some work of public interest.”

“It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts,” the reasoning read.

“In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.

All you need to know ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 F1 2024 power rankings: What is each driver’s average PlanetF1.com driver rating this season?

“The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered ‘coarse, rude’ or may ’cause offense [sic]” and is not considered suitable for broadcast.

“This is ‘Misconduct’ as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k.

“The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group. When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language.

“While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologised for his behaviour.

“The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

Verstappen and a team representative met with the stewards at 7pm track time to discuss the incident.

In the build-up, Ben Sulayem said F1 drivers should not be like “rappers.”, which Lewis Hamilton described as a statement with a “racial element.”

“I mean, we have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulayem told Autosport.

“We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

12.2.1.k of the FIA’s International Sporting Code previously stated it was “any misconduct towards, but not limited to: licence-holders, officials, officers or member of the staff of the FIA, members of the staff of the Organiser or promoter, members of the staff of the Competitors, suppliers of products or services to (or contractors or subcontractors to) any of the parties listed above; doping control officials or any other person involved in.” However, it now simply reads “Any Misconduct.”

Read next: Singapore GP: Ferrari lay down early FP1 marker as Ricciardo starts critical weekend strong