The key question surrounding Max Verstappen after his third World title win

Securing a third World title in Qatar on Saturday night, Max Verstappen concedes that the question of how much more he can achieve in Formula 1 will depend on the car Red Bull design.

Romping to a third successive World title with a runner-up result in Saturday night’s Sprint race in Qatar, Verstappen is one of six drivers sitting on three World titles.

He is, however, several championships shy of the record of seven, which belongs to Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen: I already achieved a lot more than I ever thought was possible

In a league of his own this season with 13 grand prix wins, 15 podiums, 10 pole positions and seven fastest laps, Verstappen is clawing his way up Formula 1’s record lists.

And there’s more to come.

At 26 years of age and with five years still to run on his Red Bull contract, rivals and pundits alike have suggested this is just the start of the Max Verstappen era.

He, however, concedes whatever happens next will depend largely on the cars Red Bull design in the future.

“Depends a lot also on the package, right? That’s how Formula 1 works,” he said.

“Personally, I’m still young even though I’m already in F1 for a while. Yeah, definitely, I have quite a few more years in me to be able to operate at my best. But yeah, we’ll see how long that is.

“To be honest, I think it’s more about how long I want to be here. That’s different.”

The how long is one of the most asked questions when it comes to Verstappen given even his Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko wonders where he will see out his contract, which runs through to the end of 2028.

But now with three titles in the bag and rivals fearing his dominance could last at least another two years until Formula 1’s sweeping regulation changes in 2026, Verstappen was asked if he could stick around long enough to fight for the record of seven.

He replied: “It’s not something that I’ve on my mind… Time will tell. I already achieved a lot more than I ever thought was possible, so I’m already very happy.

“If you told me ‘you have to retire tomorrow’ for whatever reason, my life is good. I mean, I could do whatever I want.”

As for any hope his rivals may have had that he’d take his foot off the gas now that he’s wrapped up the World title, the 26-year-old was quick to quash that.

Adamant he won’t change his approach in the final six grands prix, he said: “For example today, I know, of course, that I only needed to score three points to win the championship but I still want to win, I’m still out there to try and do the best I can. That’s got to be the same on Sunday.

“When I go to the next race I will try to win again because we are having a great car. I know that people around us are catching up maybe a little bit. So here and there it becomes quite tight.

“But the mindset is pretty much the same. I mean, it’s not like suddenly you go more risky in any kind of battle. I think I’m quite happy with what I’m doing at the moment.

