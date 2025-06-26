Max Verstappen receives Austrian GP boost as Red Bull announce RB21 plans

In a fresh boost for Max Verstappen and his Championship hopes, Red Bull will introduce an upgrade for the RB21 in Austria, which will further evolve at Silverstone.

That announcement comes from Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko after Verstappen trimmed his deficit to Championship leader Oscar Piastri to 43 points, though is saddled with the warning that should the changes not deliver, then winning the title will be “difficult” as Red Bull approaches the point of placing full focus on F1 2026.

Red Bull RB21 upgrade: Max Verstappen title charge on?

McLaren has emerged as the leading force in F1 2025, but a less productive weekend in Canada provided fresh hope for race runner-up Verstappen, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri crossing the line fourth as Lando Norris crashed out after hitting the back of the sister McLaren.

Red Bull will attempt to further aid Verstappen’s recovery mission with the introduction of an RB21 upgrade for its home race, the Austrian Grand Prix, as Marko announced that the next two races will be critical in Verstappen’s pursuit of a fifth straight World Championship.

“We’ve been seeing the same tendencies in the car for two years,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung. “It jumps over kerbs, has a tendency to understeer when turning in, which then turns into oversteer. In other words, the balance on the rear axle is not right.

“But if we are in a very small working window and if the track suits us, like in Jeddah or Suzuka – Imola and Montreal weren’t too bad either – then it works. But the working window is extremely small.

“We are now getting an update for Austria, which will then be further refined for Silverstone.

“But if that doesn’t work either, then it will be difficult in the World Championship. And it’s not as if it’s not difficult enough already.”

And if the upgraded Red Bull RB21 does not prove a positive evolution, Marko suggested the chances to change that are running out.

Alongside F1 2025 developments, teams are also gearing up for the new chassis and engine regulations coming for F1 2026, and the point of putting all Red Bull-shaped eggs into the 2026 basket is not far away.

“There is a precise division of how the wind tunnel and all the tools are used,” said Marko on the 2025 versus 2026 trade-off.

“At some point, however, we will say: ‘That’s it for further development’. For two reasons: Time – and the production of new parts takes time – and the cost cap.

“So the question is, where do you spend your resources. I assume that after Silverstone or Spa at the latest, there will be a decision to concentrate entirely on the new car.”

F1 2026 could be Red Bull’s best shot at fresh Drivers’ Championship success, as Verstappen played down his chances of making it five in a row despite recovering some ground in Canada.

Asked after the race how hopeful we can be of a Piastri versus Verstappen F1 2025 title fight, Verstappen replied: “A lot needs to happen for that, to be honest.

“We need to start winning races more often. And how do we do that? By being more competitive.

“Now, this was a good weekend, but again, not competitive enough. Like I said before, we have our moments where maybe we can win here or there, but we just need to make the car faster. Then we make it a lot easier for ourselves.

“We’re working hard on it with the team. Of course, bits are coming, but is it going to be enough? I don’t know. It’s small margins in this world that can give you better results every single weekend.

“But what I think so far, what McLaren has shown this whole season is quite extraordinary and difficult to beat. So now, okay, one weekend is not as good, but they are still by far the favourites. And that’s not going to be something that is easily beaten. But the coming races, we really want to try and improve our car.”

