Strap yourself in, as we take a fast-paced run through the latest key headlines from the world of Formula 1.

A former Ferrari driver is hoping to see Max Verstappen join in the not too distant future, while Verstappen has been putting together his F1 grid standouts. It is bad news for Lewis Hamilton. All this and much more, so let’s get to it.

Eddie Irvine wants Max Verstappen at Ferrari

Four times a grand prix winner with Ferrari, Eddie Irvine would “love” to see Max Verstappen don the iconic Ferrari red. He believes the Dutchman could have a similar impact on Ferrari to what Michael Schumacher had.

But, Irvine warns that Verstappen cannot hold off on that move long-term, and join Ferrari “too old” like he says Hamilton did.

Lewis Hamilton fails to make Max Verstappen cut

Verstappen set about identifying the standout drivers on today’s Formula 1 grid.

There was space for Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, but not Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate – and Verstappen’s former title rival – Hamilton.

Nico Rosberg finds hidden motive behind Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Hamilton called time on his record-breaking Mercedes career to join Ferrari for 2025. Hamilton described it as a realisation of his childhood dream.

According to former Mercedes teammate and rival Nico Rosberg, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari also meant he could revel in the sanctuary of fewer sponsor commitments.

Christian Horner question asked after Red Bull Monza breakthrough

The 2025 Formula 1 season has been largely a story of McLaren dominance, but Verstappen turned back the clock at Monza. He took pole with a new lap record, and delivered a sublime drive to Italian Grand Prix victory.

In the opinion of Rosberg and Sky F1 colleague David Croft, Monza marked Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies’ first major impact on the team’s results.

Croft felt Mekies played a crucial role by making Verstappen’s voice heard on the RB21 setup direction, as for all the skills which former boss Christian Horner had, he was not “an engineer”.

Isack Hadjar ready for Red Bull… says Liam Lawson

Red Bull has the task of deciding who will partner Verstappen for the 2026 season. A driver emerging as the prime candidate is Isack Hadjar, who is piecing together a fantastic rookie F1 season with junior team Racing Bulls.

And it is telling that his teammate Liam Lawson – who was demoted from Red Bull to Racing Bulls after two races – says Hadjar is “ready” for the promotion.

