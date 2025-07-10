Never mind Christian Horner, Max Verstappen may have dropped a clue – at least amongst conspiracy theorists – that he too is leaving Red Bull after driving a silver Mercedes in his sim racing over the British Grand Prix weekend.

But Helmut Marko says of that, so what, as Verstappen drives “an Aston Martin, a Ferrari, or an Audi” in real life.

A sign Max Verstappen wants a Mercedes drive?

Red Bull were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday morning with the news that Horner had left the team after 20 years as team principal.

It came with nothing more than a brief statement from Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, saying: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

But he may not be, at least according to the F1 rumour mill, the last big-name to leave the Milton Keynes team.

Verstappen has once again found himself linked to Mercedes after George Russell reignited the rumours when he claimed in Austria that Verstappen’s talks with Mercedes were “ongoing”.

A week later, ongoing talks turned into ‘concrete negotiations’ that were followed up by claims Verstappen had said ‘yes’ to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and that it was now up to the Mercedes board to agree.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they’ve done just that.

The Italian publication claims Mercedes president Ola Kallenius has given the ‘green light’ to Wolff to pursue Verstappen, accepting the cost of signing the four-time World Champion.

There may also have to be a buy-out involved, as it is understood Verstappen’s exit clause states he has to be lower than fourth after the Hungarian Grand Prix to trigger an exit.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

Today he’s P3 in the standings, 46 points ahead of fifth-place Charles Leclerc, which means he is very unlikely to be in a position that the clause can be activated.

Buying Verstappen out, though, would reportedly be a pricy £100m on top of his £50m per season salary.

But while Verstappen has all but denied the rumours, barring an emphatic ‘no’ to joining Mercedes, all the gossip continues.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at Silverstone, the 27-year-old was asked if he could imagine driving for another team. He replied: “I’m going to say no, because if I say yes, people will make up headlines again, and that’s not what I want.

“I always said to the team it would be ideal, and I think they think the same way, to finish off my career in Formula 1 with one team.

“I think that would be something amazing, and that’s what we are still trying to achieve.”

But later during the Silverstone weekend, the Dutchman himself set the cat amongst the pigeons when he drove a silver Mercedes during a streamed sim session. Fans were quick to notice his choice of car.

Put to Marko that his driver caused a stir, the Red Bull motorsport advisor scoffed at the conspiracy theorists.

“I didn’t notice that,” Marko told Osterreich newspaper.

“But why shouldn’t he?

“In real life, Max usually drives an Aston Martin, a Ferrari, or an Audi. So it doesn’t matter if he also drives a Mercedes.”

On the more serious topic of could Verstappen actually join Mercedes, Marko was dismissive of that.

“He can already be in conversation. But there are no current developments,” said the 82-year-old.

Marko had previously ruled out Mercedes even making a play for Red Bull’s star driver given the terms of Verstappen’s exit clause, although the details have not been confirmed by Red Bull, have not been met.

“He hasn’t signed and can’t do it at all,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

“It’s just annoying now. The same questions keep coming up, we keep giving the same answers, because nothing has changed in the initial situation.”

As speculation of Verstappen’s potential exit rumbles on, Red Bull has – in an unexpected move – said goodbye to Horner.

The Briton was sacked on Wednesday morning in the wake of the British Grand Prix.

His axing came amidst reports that the Verstappen camp want Horner to have less of a stranglehold on the team. While this has not been confirmed or denied, days later, Red Bull said goodbye to the Briton.

