Toto Wolff has insisted that George Russell remains at the “top of the list” to race for Mercedes in the F1 2026 season despite the team’s interest in Max Verstappen.

It comes after Russell claimed that negotiations between Mercedes and Verstappen are “ongoing” with a view to an agreement for next season.

Toto Wolff responds after George Russell drops Max Verstappen to Mercedes bombshell

Despite enjoying his strongest start to a season in F1 2025, culminating in his victory at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, Russell remains without a contract for next season.

The two-year extension signed by Russell on the eve of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix is due to expire at the end of this year, with the British driver about to enter the final six months of his existing deal.

Despite being officially under contract until the end of 2028, Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull over the last 12 months in light of the team’s competitive decline.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, told media including PlanetF1.com at last year’s Dutch Grand Prix that Verstappen’s contract contains a “performance element” that would potentially allow him to leave before 2028 if the team fail to provide a competitive car.

It has been speculated that Verstappen will be free to leave Red Bull for F1 2026 if he is lower than third after a certain point of the current season, believed to be around the time of next month’s summer break.

Verstappen currently holds a 19-point lead over Russell in the fight for third behind the dominant McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Wolff made no secret of his desire to sign Verstappen last year following Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari before electing to sign Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the teenage sensation, as Russell’s new team-mate.

It has been expected that Mercedes will renew its interest in Verstappen ahead of the F1 2026 regulation changes, for which the team’s preparations are believed to be advanced.

Despite being linked with the likes of Red Bull and Aston Martin, Russell has been insistent that a new deal with Mercedes remains his priority.

In an interview with Sky F1 ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, however, he claimed that the “ongoing” conversations between Mercedes and Verstappen are delaying a decision on his future.

He said: “As Mercedes, they want to be back on top.

“And if you’re going to be back on top you need to make sure you’ve got the best drivers, the best engineers, the best pit crew and that’s what Mercedes are chasing.

“So it’s only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing.

“But from my side, if I’m performing as I’m doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Friday in Austria, Wolff argued that Russell “needs to be top of the list” for a Mercedes F1 2026 seat given his success with the team since 2022.

Yet he was cagey about the nature of his negotiations with Verstappen, calling for talks over the team’s driver lineup to be kept “behind closed doors.”

Asked what Russell must do in order to secure an extension, Wolff said: “Nothing.

“He has been part of our program for 10 years or so. He’s always performed to the expectations that we have set and he’s continued to do so.

“We haven’t given him a car to win World Championship in the last three years, so that’s completely on us.

“And the times the car has been good, he has been winning races.

“You can see today that he’s always there. You know that when he’s getting in the car, he’s going to extract what is in the car.

“So, having said that for whatever reason, in early summer those kind of contract discussions start to end up being accelerated in the media, or accelerated because of a lack of information.

“What I have been doing the last 30 years in a normal business, contract discussions are not being held in town halls.

“So everything is normal, everything goes to plan.

“He needs to be top of the list because he’s a race winner with us. He’s a Mercedes junior, he’s been with the team for a long time.”

Asked specifically about Russell’s suggestion that Mercedes’ talks with Verstappen are delaying a decision on his future, he added: “Again, we are going into territory that I don’t want to discuss out here.

“But people talk, people explore and most important is that in our organisation we are transparent, but it doesn’t change a millimetre of my opinion of George, his abilities or anything else.

“Whether I like it or not, I like what George says and I’m always supportive of the driver and there is no such thing as saying things I wouldn’t want him to say.

“I think we are very transparent in the team, what we do, what we plan and and we’ve been like that since I was put in charge of that, so that’s not the issue.

“At the moment, clearly you need to explore what’s happening in the future.

“But it doesn’t change anything of what I said before, about George or about Kimi or about the lineup that I’m extremely happy of having.”

Russell and Verstappen have had an uneasy relationship over recent years, with the pair embroiled in a war of words in the closing weeks of the 2024 season.

The pair’s rivalry reignited at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month as Verstappen made contact with Russell’s car in the closing laps in Barcelona, putting him on the brink of a race ban.

Russell and Verstappen also went head to head at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, where Red Bull failed in a post-race protest against the Mercedes driver’s fourth career victory.

Russell’s contractual situation means he is the driver most likely to be replaced by Mercedes for F1 2026 if the team proves successful in its pursuit of Verstappen, with Antonelli regarded as a potential star of the future.

However, Wolff raised the possibility that Russell and Verstappen could be team-mates next season, claiming the pair would be “easy” to manage compared to the explosive partnership between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes between 2013 and 2016.

Asked if he could envisage Verstappen and Russell in the same team, he replied: “I can imagine every lineup.

“I had Rosberg and Hamilton fighting for a world championship, so everything else afterwards is easy.

“There are pros and cons of having two drivers fighting each other hard and we’ve seen examples where that functions and other examples where it didn’t.

“And when it comes to the contact situation, our sport is pressure. Constant pressure.

“Whether you’re in the car, outside of the car, you just need to cope with that.

“George knows that, like any other driver knows it.

“I feel that when you’re being put in a comfort zone, sometimes that is actually more detrimental to performance than having a certain pressure point in the system.”

Asked if there is a deadline for a decision by Verstappen, and whether he would replace Antonelli or Russell if a deal comes off, Wolff denied that negotiations with the reigning four-time World Champion have reached an advanced stage.

He said: “You make it sound like that we have been asking ‘when do you want to join’ and ‘what are the terms’.

“That’s not how it is and how it works.

“I come back to my previous answer: I want to just have the conversations behind closed doors, not town halls, and we have two drivers that have been in our program for a long time, drivers that I’m very perfectly happy to have, drivers that will look great in the future of the team.

“So it’s a bit different, the situation.”

Wolff has previously played down talk of Mercedes making a move for Verstappen in 2025, insisting at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April that he would not “flirt” with the Red Bull driver before declaring that he “couldn’t wish for anything better” than the Russell/Antonelli partnership.

Asked what has changed since he said he vowed to avoid flirting with Verstappen, Wolff said: “Define ‘flirting’.

“No, nothing changed. There is no flirt in that sense.

“You can flirt or you have conversations.”

Mercedes is likely to face opposition from Aston Martin in the race to secure Verstappen’s signature after the Silverstone-based team signed F1 design guru Adrian Newey, a key figure behind the driver’s recent success, from Red Bull last year.

Aston Martin will also enter a technical partnership with Honda, Red Bull’s current engine partners, from next season.

After a respected F1 reporter claimed last winter that talks between Aston Martin and Verstappen were ongoing, a report ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix claimed Aston Martin was preparing a $300million offer for the World Champion.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, however, Aston Martin insisted that the team remains fully committed to their existing lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who are both under contract until at least the end of next season.

A spokesperson said: “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car.

“When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Appearing at the recent Monaco Grand Prix, Newey himself conceded that Aston Martin is unlikely to tempt Verstappen until it is in a position to offer “the fastest car.”

